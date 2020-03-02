Babies dressed up as ‘leaplings’ to honor their rare Leap Day birthdays

Nellie McDonald
by: CNN

HOUSTON, Tx. (CNN) — The Woman’s Hospital in Texas posted these pictures of several “Leap Day” babies there were born Saturday.

The hospital staff is calling them “leaplings,” and as you can see, they were all dressed up in froggy costumes to play along with the rare holiday.

Leap day comes around once every four years and was created to synchronize the calendar year with the solar year.

People with a leap day birthday make up only about .07% of the population.

