babies-dressed-up-as-‘leaplings’-to-honor-their-rare-leap-day-birthdays

by: CNN
Posted:
/ Updated:
HOUSTON, Tx. (CNN) — The Woman’s Hospital in Texas posted these pictures of several “Leap Day” babies there were born Saturday.
The hospital staff is calling them “leaplings,” and as you can see, they were all dressed up in froggy costumes to play along with the rare holiday.
Leap day comes around once every four years and was created to synchronize the calendar year with the solar year.
People with a leap day birthday make up only about .07% of the population.
LATEST STORIES:
Top Videos
CSX closes St Pete road for emergency repairs
Wendy’s officially joins breakfast game
Gov. Desantis discussing 2 positive Bay area Coronavirus tests
Monday Morning Forecast
Officials respond to 2 presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Florida
2 people ‘presumptively tested positive’ for coronavirus in Manatee, Hillsborough Co.
31-year sheriff’s office employee arrested, fired after DUI in Oldsmar, deputies say
Child killed, mother injured by hit-and-run driver in Hillsborough County
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Sunny, dry and comfortable before turning warmer this week
41 students taken to hospital after being pepper-sprayed at Florida middle school
3 Florida health department labs now testing for new virus, one located in Tampa
Trending Stories