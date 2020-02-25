[Baboons on the loose in Sydney]

Kay Koch
[baboons-on-the-loose-in-sydney]

25 Feb, 2020 8:13pm

A NSW Police spokeswoman verified to AAP on Tuesday night that officers had been called to the healthcare facility soon after the baboons escaped. Picture / 123RF

Baboons are on the loose in Sydney’s internal west.

Police are on the scene at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Camperdown where baboons have escaped the investigation facility.

A NSW Police spokeswoman confirmed to AAP on Tuesday night that officers were named to the clinic just after the baboons escaped.

NSW Health has been contacted for remark.

It’s not the 1st time animals have been free in Sydney’s internal west.

In 2014, h2o buffaloes broke absolutely free whilst filming a Korean Samsung commercial and travelled for additional than two kilometres in advance of staying caught by authorities.

