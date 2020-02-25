[baboons-on-the-loose-in-sydney]

Baboons are on the loose in Sydney’s internal west.
Police are on the scene at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Camperdown where baboons have escaped the investigation facility.
A NSW Police spokeswoman confirmed to AAP on Tuesday night that officers were named to the clinic just after the baboons escaped.
NSW Health has been contacted for remark.
It’s not the 1st time animals have been free in Sydney’s internal west.
In 2014, h2o buffaloes broke absolutely free whilst filming a Korean Samsung commercial and travelled for additional than two kilometres in advance of staying caught by authorities.
