Baby Ashley Graham: the model announces the birth of her son with Justin Ervin

Ashley Graham is a mom!

The model announced the birth of her son with filmmaker Justin Ervin on Monday, writing on her Instagram story that their child was born on Saturday evening January 18.

“At 6:00 p.m. Saturday, our lives changed for the better. Thank you for all your love and support during this incredible time,” she said in part. Graham did not reveal the child’s name or post a photo of the newborn.

Graham and Ervin announced their pregnancy on August 14, 2019, their ninth anniversary.

Graham discussed his revenge in this month’s issue of Vogue, telling the magazine that it was due on January 11, making the child “a Capricorn – just like his father.”

“I don’t know anything about the boys, so I’m so excited,” she told Vogue.

Ervin added: “She owed me a boy. With all the wonderful divine and feminine energy she has around her 24/7, I want a little companion.”

A VOGUE COVER !!! – celebrating inclusiveness, mothers, pregnancy and love – is so surreal. I have dreamed of this moment all my career since I was a catalog model living in Nebraska two decades ago. Thank you #AnnaWintour and the whole team @voguemagazine pic.twitter.com/KImemGFn8s

– Ashley Graham (@ashleygraham) December 6, 2019

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.