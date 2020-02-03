Baby boom: 13 babies born by Clearwater Police Department officials

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – There was a baby boom in the Clearwater Police Department.

Thirteen officials have welcomed babies in the past few months, the agency said on Facebook on Monday.

The department shared a photo with nine of the 13 officers in uniform, who carried their new bundles of joy in the matching “Daddy Is My Hero” onys.

“Congratulations to Officer Diaz, Officer Hoxie, Officer Hurt, Officer Lightfoot, Officer Maser, Officer McCann, Officer Penna, Officer Robinson and Officer Yeates!”

