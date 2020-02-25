baby-born-on-2/20/2020-at-20:20:-‘it’s-pretty-cool’

by: Nexstar Media Wire
TULSA, Okla. (WJW) — A sweet bundle of joy has an unforgettable birthday.
Hillcrest Medical Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, says Peyton Elizabeth Logan was born 2/20/2020. And, if that isn’t cool enough the newborn’s birth time was 20: 20 military time!
Parents Jamie and Patrick are very proud.
When asked about the unique birth date, Jamie told the hospital, “We think it’s pretty cool. It was a long labor and we didn’t think we were going to make it but at the last minute she decided to make it a go. Our doctor, Brandon Wilson, was there and ready and made it happen. We’re super excited!”
