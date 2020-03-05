[baby-diagnosed-with-coronavirus-in-south-australia]

A newborn in South Australia has been identified with coronavirus just after its mum initial came down with the disease.

SA Well being announced the infant and a different new situation this afternoon, having the complete selection of instances for the point out to 7, according to information.com.au.

The baby belongs to a 40-calendar year-outdated girl who was also diagnosed with the virus soon after just returning from Iran.

SA Wellbeing say the mum and infant are “executing effectively” in medical center.

The other situation is in a 58-calendar year-outdated guy, who arrived from Taiwan on March three, at Flinders Professional medical Centre.

The 40-year-aged girl arrived in Adelaide on March one on Malaysia Airways flight MH139 after a stopover in Kuala Lumpur.

“Even though this is an nervous time, we are on the front foot in South Australia,” Leading Steven Marshall stated.

A 24-year-outdated lady is steady after tests favourable yesterday. She was travelling by Europe and might have contracted the condition in Italy.

SA Wellbeing is attempting to keep track of her actions and who she may have come in make contact with with.