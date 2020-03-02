baby-dies-at-sea-when-greece-takes-potent-action-towards-migrants-from-turkey

Much more than 3.6 million Syrian refugees have fled to Turkey considering the fact that the Syrian civil war commenced nine yrs back. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey has prolonged questioned for European support to enable them.

Around the weekend, the United Nations approximated that some 15,000 folks from various countries, which include families with little ones, were being touring as a result of Turkey to the northern land border with Greece. The Greek governing administration mentioned it had stopped about 10,000 crossing attempts in 24 several hours and arrested 150 folks. But dozens of migrants could be seen in compact groups in some of the villages in the border region.

Greece led the worst part of the 2015 disaster and it hosts extra than 100,000 migrants in horrible disorders, lots of in the Northeast Aegean Islands.

"The borders of Greece are the external borders of Europe," Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of Greece said on Sunday. "We will secure them."

The United Nations refugee company said in a statement on Monday that "all states have the correct to control their borders and deal with irregular movements, but at the same time they should refrain from the use of too much or disproportionate drive and preserve techniques to manage asylum apps. " orderly way."

In televised statements from the Turkish funds, Ankara, on Monday, Erdogan said he had opened his country's borders immediately after lots of warnings to Europe that he would drive refugees to the mainland.

He stated he had advised the European Union: "If you do not share the load with us, we will open people doorways." But he added: "They believed we were being making a joke."