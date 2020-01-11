Baby founder Derek Sivers CD about stoicism and writing your own autobiography

Loading...

Derek Sivers has a lot going on in his career, from being a professional clown to founding CD Baby, one of the largest and first online music stores.

I first discovered Derek’s work in 2007, when Tim Ferriss mentioned it in the 4th working week. When I started the Make Your Own Life event in early 2015, Derek’s unique philosophy was that I was anxious to dive.

Finally, in 2020 I have the opportunity to sit down with Derek and dive into his unique philosophy of life.

Enrichment in a life abroad

In our teens and early 20s, we are constantly growing and changing. However, after this point, we end up where we no longer challenge ourselves and end up a little restless.

Derek found this way many years ago in Santa Monica after a relationship ended and he wanted personal growth.

“To continue to grow mentally, I have to continue to be surprised,” Sivers said. “If we’re not surprised, we don’t really learn,” he continued.

Derek found that growing up traveling and experiencing new cultures, learning the philosophy of life in each new one. “For me, places have a living philosophy,” he said. The strategy is to live for a while. Then, as soon as this place starts to feel at home, it’s time to move on.

Through this idea, the personal journey of travel continues to enrich his life.

Stoic ideas of life

Derek has always seen life through his lens “I always have an approach to life that my friends find weird,” he said.

When Derek was introduced to Stoicism by Tim Ferriss, it was a bit of a shock to him. not for the reasons you can think of.

On the contrary, when he discovered Stoicism, he summed up his belief system for the rest of his life. “My goal has always been to make life hard for myself to prepare for a tougher future,” Sivers said.

Stoicism is a philosophy of nearly 2,000 years developed by Zeno of Citium and focuses on the endurance of difficulty and focus on divine discourse.

It was published by the philosopher, the Conqueror, and the Roman Emperor, Marcus Aurelius, who authored his work Meditations on the subject.

Writing your own autobiography

How will the world remember you when you leave? Will they remember what you are unique about? That is why Derek believes that we should all write our own autobiography.

“I can’t limit myself to one phrase, and neither can you,” Sivers laughs.

It allows you to share your whim and your own unique views. For so many of us, what we remember will not justify the life he lived.

The method begins with writing it after your death, then returns to the beginning and is completed sequentially.

“Start writing your own autobiography now. Add to it occasionally, write the last chapter first. Then continue to fill in the previous chapters until you die. Tell your family where to find it on your computer so you are dead. tell your story, share your thoughts and your personality lives on in the thoughts of others. The people you meet must understand your personality, right?

They understand the thought process and the way you view the world. This is the only way to see the world ‘Jeremy Ryan Slate’. When you leave, it stays with them. They will continue to smile at what you said. They will continue to find some of your ideas useful. They will remember that you are curious opinions. They will remember what you love and why.

I think we need to share our personality, share your thought process, share the way you think, because this is after death. “

– Derek Shivers

After we leave, what people will forget is our personality as we become shadows, but in writing our autobiography, people will remember the experience of ourselves.

Write your autobiography now. this is life after death.

Derek Sivers sits with me, Jeremy Ryan Slate, in the latest episode of Make Your Own Life.