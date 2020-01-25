Baby girl left in drop-off box installed by Indiana teen

January 25 (UPI) – Less than a year after a teenager earned $ 10,000 to install a Safe Haven Baby Box, a little girl was brought into the container of a fire station in southern Indiana.

It took the 19-year-old Hunter Wart a year to raise the lawn and scrap metal money as a senior project at Columbus North High School, 45 miles south of Indianapolis.

The box was installed in the Seymour Fire Station after the city of Columbus declined the offer.

“I hope that no babies will surrender, but ultimately it will be worth saving a life,” said Mayor Craig Leudeman at the inauguration of the box on June 14th.

A little girl was dropped off on Thursday afternoon. Firefighters received the alarm from the box and took it to the hospital. The girl, whose name is Mia, is then handed over to the child protection services for adoption. It was not announced whether the baby was a newborn.

“We immediately took the baby into custody,” Seymour fire chief Brad Lucas told WAVE-TV. “I’m glad the boys were here. They knew what to do. They played the way they should and the system just worked perfectly.”

Wart was honored on Friday.

“We are here 224 days later and we saved our first baby through the crate, and I think that is a great achievement,” said Seymour Mayor Matt at the press conference. “I am glad that the city of Seymour and the city council decided to get the box when they did.”

Warts mother Julia Kwasniewski told CNN that the project was “a lot of hard work. A lot of blood, sweat and tears.”

Wart had the idea two years ago when he heard about the boxes on the radio.

“I’m just excited that I did it because if it weren’t here we don’t know what would have happened to the child,” said Wart.

“It would be really cool if I met her. Just to see how she grew up and to know that she has a family that can take care of her.”

Safe Haven Baby Boxes has installed 24 of them in Arkansas, Arizona, Indiana and Ohio.

Monica Kelsey, who was given up as an infant, founded the organization, whose motto is: “Save babies one box at a time!” She lives in Woodburn, Indiana, near Fort Wayne.

“These babies were left in trash cans and dumpsters. One was left on the door of a hospital. This baby was frozen to death before it was found,” Kelsey told CNN.

“But this little girl (in Seymour) will grow up and know how much her birth mother loved her as much as I did.”

Safe Haven Baby Boxes maintains a 24-hour hotline for mothers in times of crisis.

Prents giving up their babies have 30 days to return if they change their mind.

“This little girl was healthy yesterday and she is beautiful and she will make a number of Indiana parents very happy,” said Kelsey.