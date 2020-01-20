Baby gorilla born at the Los Angeles zoo for the first time in over 20 years

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – The Los Angeles Zoo has a new baby gorilla.

N’djia, a 25-year-old critically endangered western lowland gorilla, gave birth to her first baby Saturday morning.

Zoo officials say it’s the first birth of gorillas there in more than 20 years.

“She and her baby spent their first day together bonding behind the scenes at Campo Gorilla Reserve,” the zoo said on Twitter.

The mother and baby are being watched by staff and are doing well, the zoo said.

“This historic birth is a step forward for the conservation of western lowland gorillas,” said Denise Verret, CEO and director of the Los Angeles Zoo, in a statement. “For the first time in more than two decades, Angelenos will have a unique opportunity to watch a baby gorilla grow up at the L.A. Zoo.”

Visitors may be lucky and spot the baby gorilla as he explores the zoo’s Campo gorilla reserve in the coming days.

