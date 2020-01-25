Baby Joey makes her first jumps just in time for Australia Day

Just in time for the Australian day in the Australian Reptile Park, a baby Joey made his first jumps.

Dorito, the yellow-footed rock wallaby living in the park, was caught in front of the camera and took his first crack out of the bag.

Dorito had a difficult start in life earlier this year when her mother rejected her, which meant that mammalist Erica Johnstone had to face the task of being a new mother.

Though small, Dorito has already stolen the hearts of thousands around the world with an introductory video that has seen her over 50,000 times.

Dorito is on the way to a healthy boy and is expected to live a long and happy life in the nature reserve.

Ms. Johnstone said: “It is always exciting to see a boy for whom you have spent so much time and effort”.

“When we first saw her, we honestly didn’t know if she would be okay. It makes me very emotional to see her as the happiest Joey ever,” she said.

“And which day could you do better than the Australian day? It couldn’t be more Australian.”

Once Dorito is old enough, she will eventually move into the enclosure all day and begin her life as part of the crucial conservation breeding program for the endangered species.

Yellow-footed rock wallabies are considered endangered in New South Wales.

Their unique markings meant that numerous wallabies were killed because of their skins in the 19th and early 20th centuries.

Currently, the main threats are fox and wildcat predators, habitat loss, and competition for food and water sources from wildlife, particularly goats, that can survive in the same habitat.