Baby “sings” AC / DC classic Thunderstruck, internet goes wild

The web has gone crazy for a video in which a baby seems to “sing” the AC / DC classic Thunderstruck.

We say “appears” because the baby, named Ryan, is clearly unable to play without supervision. However, what he can do is rely on a parent in the area to manipulate his junior vocabulary into something musical enough to become viral.

Father Matt MacMillan says: “I have recorded that my son made baby sounds, discovered the notes he made and arranged them in Thunderstruck by AC / DC.”

And very good too. Ryan’s different sighs, coos, grunts and gorgles do not quite match the AC / DC version for pure volume, but Matt’s arrangement ensures that the performance does not miss the speed of the original.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SxWR5VtTMbM [/ embed]

Earlier this week, Australian broadcaster Eddie McGuire claimed that AC / DC will release their new studio album in the coming weeks – and that will support a tour by the end of 2020.

This is after former Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider also reported that the rumor reunion is on.

He posted a series of tweets about the current situation in the AC / DC camp and confirmed that “all four remaining members” were involved in the recording of an album, and that it contains tracks recorded by the late Malcolm Young.