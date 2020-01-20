Baby Trend recalls “mini tango strollers” because the hinges can collapse under pressure

Posted: jan 20, 2020 / 05:35 PST / Updated: jan 20, 2020 / 05:35 PST

(NBC) – The Californian company Baby Trend recalls its product “Tango Mini Strollers”.

The two hinges can collapse under pressure, which poses a risk of falling for any child in the stroller.

The recall involves four models sold in four available colors.

The strollers were sold on Amazon and in Target stores in October and November of last year.

Baby Trend urges customers to stop using it immediately and to contact the company for a replacement or full refund.

Affected models:

Rose quartz (Model number ST31D09A)

Sedona Gray (Model Number ST31D10A)

Jet Black (Model Number ST31D11A)

Pure blue (Model number ST31D03A)

Model numbers are printed in black on a white sticker located on one of the stroller legs.

Contact with consumers:

Baby Trend is available by phone at 800-328-7363 from 9 am to 4:30 pm Monday to Friday, send an email to info@babytrend.com or online here. https://babytrend.com/pages/safety-notices