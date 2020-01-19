Baby Trend strollers are being recalled due to the risk of falling

(CNN) – Some strollers sold at Target and Amazon are being recalled due to a possible fall risk.

Baby Trend is pulling four mini strollers from its Tango line.

Officials from the Consumer Product Safety Commission say that the hinge joints of the stroller can loosen and collapse under pressure, which can cause children to fall.

According to Baby Trend, customers should immediately stop using the stroller and contact the company for a full refund or replacement.

