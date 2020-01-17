Baby white rhino born at ZooTampa

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – ZooTampa celebrates the arrival of a new white rhino baby.

The female calf was born on Thursday by an experienced mother, Kidogo, the zoo said.

The baby to be named is the seventh rhino born in the zoo’s Species Survival Plan.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, the white rhinoceros is considered an “almost endangered” species and is the only rhinoceros that is not classified as endangered.

The calf and his mother can be seen in their enclosure in the tram in the Africa section of the zoo.

