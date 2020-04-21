Bachelor Alum Kelley Flanagan responds to Madison Pruet’s super shady impression!

Don’t be in that shadow, ma’am!

Kelly Flanagan There are several ways to graduate with a bachelor’s degree right now and participate in the final selection process Madison Prevett During the video of the show cast a shadow on the Chicago native TickTockBayna. It’s okay … in the movie, it feels like our reality is being broadcast on TV.

As reported on Monday, Prevett, also a native of Alabama (and several undergraduate exes), cast some shadows on Kelly and explained what he was like with the previous leader of the series. Peter Weber, Other girls were stuck making parody videos on the new social network. Of course, the previous frustration with Flanagan (very briefly) with Peter before entering the show, especially after the camera was rolling, mentioned that he had a relationship with her now.

As for the loan, Flanagan has not been criticized, and he likes Twitter. Since then, the high-powered lawyer has dismissed him as a “favorite” and moved away from the controversy, but on Twitter he says everything he needs to know about this little spit.

The show was defended by Kelly, a fan, who read on social media:

“No matter what they did, they didn’t cast a shadow over Kelly and Peter. It’s not a time to be happy for each other and bring people down.”

Amen !!!

This tweet was eventually downloaded from a bachelor fan account Instagram, a new life took place to squeeze out the controversy, so Prevett came out to explain it and tried to put it to bed. There was a screenshot of the first tweet in the IG comment section of the post, and Kelly has now deleted the “like” (mistakenly, we found out), Madison wrote.

“Lollllll, it’s just a joke !! There is no shadow. They both have love. “

Oh, right, Madison! Try so hard, Just shade and master it! LOLz !!!

Kelly has been in contact with Pilot Peeta many times in the last few weeks, and even with her quarantine, it’s no wonder they’re connected right now. However, Madison sounded like a sour grape in the section, and when she was shot with Peter, the final rose came out, regardless of her cold feet or virginity. Just said !!!

What do U think of this juicy undergraduate play, Perezer readers ?! Take it to Madi’s shadow and turn it off. Kelly (replied) to the comment below!

