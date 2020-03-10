‘Bachelor’ Hearing Gold About Coronavirus, Need To Sign Up

exclusive

ABC

“The Bachelor” hopes to continue taping the ‘After the Last Rose’ show in front of a live studio audience, but hardcore listeners must first come clean about the coronavirus.

TMZ was aware that all guests attending the show Monday night were given a COVID-19 disclosure form directly to the point saying, “we ask all guests to confirm that they are not traveling for the past three weeks at or at a location already considered ‘Level 3’ by the US Center for Disease Control. “

In case the audience members are not plugged in … the shape, acquired by TMZ, lists hot zones – including Italy, Iran and China.

Manufacturers also want visitors to acknowledge that they have not shown any coronavirus symptoms or even close contact, within 6 feet, with another presenting symptoms.

Part 2 of ‘The Last Rose’ also airs Tuesday night, and the audience attending will be asked to sign in the same format.

For those who can’t confirm anything on the form, producers say they are “happy to work with you to change audience tickets later.” The virus is now an issue for TV audiences across Hollywood.

TMZ closed the story … iconic game featuring “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy!” ang mga shooting with no live audience until further notice.