Bachelor: LYTH Becomes Monday Night Mixer

The hottest quarantine club will be here this Monday, April 27th, and it has everything.

DJ D-Good. Successful home slippers and Bachelorette success stories JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers. Host of all hosts Chris Harrison. Twitter. E! News. You, in your own home. And alcohol, if you get it. Water, otherwise.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart is hosting a Monday Night Mixer for next week’s episode, and it starts at 7pm ET / 4pm PT with “The Most Dramatic Club Quarantine Ever,” hosted by DJ D-Nice, airing live on His Instagram.

Then, at 8pm ET, Chris Harrison and Entertainment Weekly will broadcast live episodes of the East Coast episode.

At 8pm PT, JoJo and Jordan, appearing in episodes as judges (co Kesha and Jason Mraz) will join E! News on Twitter to respond directly to the episode.

It’s actually a party for five hours, and you’d better be there. Just listen to DJ D-Nice.

“Music has been and will always be a big part of my life,” he said. “There’s nothing like playing music, experiencing it and watching how it connects people all over the world. Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart’s Inspired Club Monday to all those on Bachelor Nation and all those who believe in the love, hope and strength of music to inspire and unite the nation. Everyone is invited! “

In the episode, the couple prepares to appear before the audience and judges Kesha, Jason Mraz, and JoJo and Jordan, but they also have to make some pretty big decisions. If they can’t see the future ahead of them, they have to say goodbye before the competition starts. Now you must have the talent and chemistry to get the rose!

We are in some regrettable departures and hopefully a great show as well.

The episode airs Monday at 8pm on ABC, but the festival kicks off at 7pm ET / 4pm PT on D-Nice Instagram.