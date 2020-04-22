Bachelor: Natascha LTYH About Why She Drop That Bomb

In just two episodes of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, a huge bomb has been dropped on a couple.

Jamie and Trevor find their way on the first night, and Jamie quickly leaves another prospect, Ryan, to give Trevor a rose. But when Jamie and Trevor were dating, where Jamie confessed to her that he had been cheated in every relationship, a newcomer arrived at the house. Natascha Bessez quickly came in, quickly concluding that Trevor was dating the same Trevor who had been dating his friend, and thus Trevor was the one who deceived his friend.

He tells the whole group about this and then, in person, confronts Trevor when he and Jamie return from their date. She admits to being emotionally cheated, despite not being physically cheated, and has lied to her in the relationship, and Natascha hopes that she will tell Jamie what happened while Jamie already knows the other girls in the house.

Trevor finally explains to Jamie what happened, and he still receives his rose, but it seems like the story is never over, especially if you ask Natascha herself.

Trevor wants Natascha home without a rose, but he gets another one from Ryan, so for now he’s here to stay, and he’s not holding back from thinking about Trevor’s American Idol. Read our chat with her below!

E! News: So what did you think of entering that house?

Natascha: You know, that’s crazy because I’m actually a little disappointed. I’m like, God, this sucks. As everyone already knows each other, everyone forge friendships, relationships, just like clicks. It was like I was walking like a kid on the first day of school like, oh my god, what the heck am I doing? No idea. It sounds like I’m nervous, but oh my God, this is so much fun. I can talk to everyone. And then I got the news that someone I knew was there and I was like, Oh, no, you know, and that’s what happens when everything goes wrong.

How do you know who Trevor is so fast, because you have no face or last name?

Fair enough. No, it’s really like … it’s one of the things you like, this can’t be … it can’t be this guy, right, you know? And they’re like that. And I was like, stop, “he told us over the phone.” It was one of those moments, like, unbelievable, like, yeah, and then at that moment, I was like, I know his ex-girlfriend is like, here you are, you know. It just surprised me that he was going to be on the show. And I was like, oh my God, how do you know?

Do you really think about getting into this drama at all? How do you decide how to handle it?

All right, just like me in any case. I’m very defensive. So if someone does something wrong to someone I love and love, I’ll get their backs and I’ll be there to be like, Look, what you’re doing isn’t cool. And I don’t just sit and sit pretty.

That’s not my personality. I really like what you do, let’s finish it up and pretend like nothing happened. Because, like, imagine I was wandering around and not saying anything, I was just like, passive aggressive towards it and like, yeah, like, that’s not what I want to do or who I am, I want to be very open, like, friends, I know who you are, I know what you’ve done. I know, you know, the things you’ve done.

And I don’t think it would be great if you were at a house on a dating show, trying to do the same for the ladies here. You know, we’re all here looking for love. And we deserve a strong chance for that, you know, the real opportunity for that and the fact that you came here the kind of way you played women in the past, it doesn’t look good.

And I think a woman who’s interested in you should know the truth and then let her decide in the end, rather than being fooled or not knowing what she’s going through. I just want to make sure that the truth is open and clear to everyone and that it’s not like “he said, he said.” It is very clear, everyone knows, it came directly from its source. You know, I know this situation, what it does, how it goes down. I don’t think I’m fair to anyone who doesn’t know the truth. And once they know, you know, they have to make the best decisions for themselves. Everyone is allowed to travel on their own and we will see, you know, what the decision will be during the show, which is very interesting to see.

What do you think of your conversations with Trevor?

I was honestly surprised. I can’t handle it … you know, I think we’ve all been there where we embraced men at some point in our lives. You know, we’re like, mmhmm, I know what you’re doing, or you got something, and they’re like, no, no, no, I’m not doing this. And I’m like, man, I have a receipt. I know what you’re doing. Don’t BS me, you know, I’m not here to play. I’m here to explain it. And it’s so frustrating that he can’t seem to tell me exactly what I want to hear, you know?

He confessed emotionally and then claimed he didn’t say it and then admitted he did! He speaks in many circles.

I can not. I mean, I mean, as we know as the red flag women we’ve seen in the past from our relationship. I mean, I’m 33 years old. I’ve been through people I’ve been like that, dishonest, trying to cover the track, trying to be like, no, I’m not, but yes I do, it’s like, buddy, just cut BS.

The fact that he didn’t give it to me directly made me even worse. I’m like, well, now I know I can’t trust you. Now I know you’re full of nonsense. I’m all about someone who wants to be better, wants to grow up, say, you know what, I’m doing this, and I’m screwed and it’s stupid and I’m not supposed to and you know what, I’m going to do better and nothing will happen. It’s not going to be that way with this situation right now, because I’ve learned from him, but instead he’s like, no, no, no, I’m not, alright, maybe I do.

All right, man, I know what you’re doing. Don’t try and make fun of me. Like I’m the last person you’ll try and get. You can manipulate some other women at home, but that won’t happen to me. So let’s get to the point. You know, I think it’s a bit much to keep her awake.

Were you surprised that Jamie and Trevor talked, they still look fine?

I’m not surprised, to be honest. I totally understand where he came from because he called this guy, you know. He thinks he’s the Prince of Charming. He put it on. She really gave everything she was looking for in a romantic way. Their chemistry is strong. He is cute. As far as I can tell, you know, everything is easy to do. But, you know, here I am, a girl he doesn’t know, comes in and says something he doesn’t want to hear. I really understood how he could interpret it like, oh my God, I didn’t know what to do. But I’ll still try to see my first bowel to see it. Everyone must continue their own journey and everyone must see for themselves. You can tell someone what you think is best for them. But if they don’t make the decision themselves, there is nothing you can do other than let them make the trip. You know, we’ll see what kind of decisions he’ll make.

Have you spoken to former Trevor since the show? How did he react?

I have Yes, I have. When I was performing, when we were done filming, she was the first person I liked, girl, you don’t know what just happened, what I went through, and she was like, I just can’t believe it. I was like, you know, it surprised me. He’s like, I can’t believe he’s on the show. She’s like, I know she dated girls before she got into the show. It’s crazy for me. And I feel like things are coming out now, post-filming is much worse than I thought it was going to be. You know, I only know what happened between him and her after their breakup. But now knowing that there were so many other women coming forward to talk about what had happened between her and then such a mind blowing.

What else do we need to know about you, other than this drama?

Alright I’ll find one. I’m, you know, the place in my life where I’ve been working in my career for eight years now. So this is what I did to make a living, this is the only question of my life. It’s always about music and being able to share it with someone who understands me and who accepts me and can travel with me, musically, professionally, personally, is a real life goal, you know, like, you like everything you want your career to be. , you want your love life to be great and that’s what drives me, you know, to find a balance between those things. And I’ve been working hard on my music over the past few years and doing some of the wonderful things I’ve been blessed to be a part of, but this is just an experience I’ve never had in my life. And you know, life is about time, and this is the right time.

I make music that I’ve never done before. For and I write things just from experience. That’s how I think great musicians are born just by living, experiencing, feeling, expressing their feelings. And now I have everything to do that music I really want to make and I will be launching something soon and I can’t wait for everyone to hear my heart. ”

Bachelor Presents: Hear Your Heart airs Monday at 8pm on ABC.