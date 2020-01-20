‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber plans to leave the show for ex-‘Bachelorette ‘Hannah Brown

NEW YORK – Revenge is a cold serving dish on “The Bachelor” – often with a side of tears – but Peter Weber was still so hot for Hannah Brown, the woman who rejected him that to introduce himself again, that he considered giving up his show entirely in favor of “Bachelorette” from last season.

“Yes, I did, as crazy as it sounds,” he said. “I considered doing whatever I needed to do to try to give him another chance, and it was just me who was in the moment. Call it smart or not, but it’s the truth.”

Weber said watching that moment on TV “was not easy”.

“It’s sad, you know,” he said. “It brought back feelings that obviously resurfaced, didn’t expect them to come back, but it’s very crude and very real.”

His comments last year on the passionate night they shared in a windmill were among the most racist ever heard on this show.

When asked if Weber ever got tired of the conversation on the windmill, he said he had just accepted it.

“I mean everything is a lot of fun,” he said. “It’s just part of my story.”

It’s a story that never goes away.

“I received a lot of windmills in the mail,” said Weber.

He also noticed that people are treating him differently now.

“I hear a lot of references,” said Weber. “I saw a fan once yelling at me and starting to do this little dance, and I said,” Okay, this is the windmill. “”

Weber asked Brown to join the other ladies in the house, but she refused.

“And, at that time, I decided OK, I have to put this behind me just for the sake of the women who are here, who have given up so much to pursue something with me and see if there is something “said Weber. . “I needed this so much to feel good and distract myself from everything.”

