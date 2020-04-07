Bachelor Peter Weber will quietly stop rumors about dating Kelly Flanagan.

Saddle and bachelor fans. We got the truth straight from the horse’s mouth!

Peter Weber This is the first time I’ve talked about a rumored relationship with a competitor Kelly FlanaganBayna. The fluffy couple has been warming up in recent weeks and has begun a quarantine regime TickTock Together, Flanagan denied anything other than friendship, but fans weren’t sure about the two.

Well, Peter sat down to give a juicy new interview Nick ViallThere was a podcast on The Viall Files, and he finally and completely renewed his old flame fans. There are so many wonderful stories here, but we will answer the questions that we all pursue and think about.

According to Weber, he and Flanagan are not a couple … at least not yet. Of course, it can be seen online, but in the first place, the pilot said how to reconnect them.

“A lot of people don’t know that my relationship with Kelly was very low. You go back first, and we all run before something like that starts. Of course, the show was an event and did not achieve our results. On Super cupI was in Miami and had the opportunity to go to the Super Cup with my brother. I ran to him before the Super Cup on Saturday night. “

The bustling part of the sport seems to be more romantic than the bachelor’s mansion.

‘It didn’t work out the best for us in terms of communication on this show. Didn’t work on this show. A few weeks ago I Dylan (Barbur) to Devin (Harris) I was texting Christian (Haggerty)asked us if he wanted to leave. He comes out with Kelly with us. I don’t know that. They came out, and I hit Kelly again … my chin. And when we chat, we break up and go out when we get that number. We started talking, and then we just got in touch. ”

The most interesting!

So, how did we go about another occasion to meet our friends in Chicago during the coronavirus health crisis?

“She has always supported me. In short, because I wasn’t working, I went there (Chicago) and spent some time with him and got away with some (family) stuff. It was right when it all started with a quarantine … what we did was great, and really good chemicals. We only like each other’s companies. I also decided to quit here with Dustin. “

The 28-year-old set the record, noting the following:

“Are we dating? No. Do I like spending time with her? Of course. We are not dating. Can I see in the future? Yes, of course. If that happened, I would be very lucky and happy. No matter who I am, I am the last person to rush into any kind of relationship. It just didn’t work. I tried to work with another woman. That’s why I’m taking so long right now. ”

We don’t think it’s slow. Do we have a long way to go? I think they really managed to connect that way ABC He suddenly sent Kelly home, as if what he was showing people last fall seemed to interfere with their relationship at home.

The reception of undergraduate and graduate students was not very good; Tyler Cameron The first informal couple was a little overshadowed by TickTox and was soon Peeta’s ex Hannah Ann Sluss The neglected note was also dismissed, along with a candid note about Weber’s online activities with Flenagan.

We all know that someone there will be happy if they decide to take Peter and Kelly to the next level of their relationship. Barbara Weber! According to our sources, he is a BIG fan of the 27-year-old lawyer, and he is probably tired of this phrase from his son.

Do you think these two match each other? Click HERE for the full interview with Nick and Peter. Let us know what you think in the comments (below)!

