‘Bachelor’ Star Madi P. Hangs with Selena Gomez Following Peter Weber Breakup

“The Bachelor” star Peter Weber Knowing the hard way mom knew best – she never loved it Madison Prewett and now a goner of Madi causes the dunzo.

Madi and Peter revealed the separation on Thursday night … just 2 days after a less intense and awkward “After the Last Rose” where Peter’s mother, Barbara, let it be known in less friendly terms … he never came into the relationship.

Madi, who first tagged Pilot Pete’s wrong account in his Instagram break-up post, said that he and Peter had decided to separate ways but never explained.

Doesn’t seem to surprise Madi at all, even in the face, because moments after the announcement of his release saw him partying – yes, the target of the Target could have been partying – nothing more. Selena Gomez.

Like Peter’s part, he seems to have acted on everything as well. She said, “Madi and I have decided that we will not continue our relationship. Believe me it is not easy for anyone to be okay with us, but after a lot of honest conversations, we agree. that makes a lot of sense for both of us. “

BTW … Peter’s mother celebrated the break-up by posting a video of her and two friends chanting, “Leaving a Jet Plan.” MABAYO !!!