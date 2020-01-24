Bachelorette candidate Tyler Gwozdz dies in Florida

(CNN / WFLA) – Tyler Gwozdz, a former candidate for ABC’s “The Bachelorette”, died at the age of 29.

“It is unbearable for us to hear the tragic news of Tyler’s death today. Our thoughts are with the Gwozdz family and friends,” the franchise producers said in a statement.

Variety reports Gwozdz was hospitalized on January 13 after a suspected overdose in Boca Raton. He died a week later in Palm Beach County.

The cause of the overdose has not been disclosed.

In 2019, Gwozdz was in Hannah Brown’s season of ABC’s “The Bachelorette. In the premiere episode, he was selected as Brown’s first “one-to-one” date, but he abruptly left the show after three episodes.

According to Variety, Gwozdz planned to become a psychologist

He leaves four siblings.

