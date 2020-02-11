Bachelorette NZ episode 10: Lesina cries, Jonathan is lucky and Aaron is the new Glenn?

SPOILER ALERT: If you haven’t seen this evening’s episode of The Bachelorette NZ and want to do so without knowing anything about the weaknesses of the guys vying for the affections of the Bachelorettes Lesina Nakhid-Schuster and Lily McManus, don’t think not even read on.

Hey, can we steal you for a second? Because The Bachelorette NZ was back on our screens this evening. SINEAD CORCORAN summarizes the action.

Let’s start things off with a whistle and a roaring cocktail where Jonathan terribly failed to read the play and told Lily of all the people he wanted to drop it as soon as possible.

“Yeah, I would love to have kids in a year or two,” he said to the terrified 22-year-old whose response was expected.

“ONE YEAR OR TWO!?!?” she cried back on his face.

It was clear from now on that Clucky Jonny was on his last Argentine legs.

Halfway through this shipwreck, Jesse tried to bring Swoopylala in and take him to safety, but horror of horrors, Clucky Johnny chased him because he was not done here yet, thank you.

The first time Jesse tried to dive, Lily politely joined the shooing, but on the second attempt, she basically jumped on the table to get away from Clucky Jonny – I’m pretty sure she texted him under the table and begged him to come back.

Bachelorette Lesina Nakhid-Schuster reveals how she discovered there was going to be a second Bachelorette.

Later in the cocktail party, things went from a little annoying to downright dark when Tavita showed her nascent hernia to the woman he was trying to woo.

As at this point, I assume Lesina is everyone’s registered general practitioner – did she then PUSH DOWN ON IT in order to reduce it? To burst? I really have no idea, but personally, I found this to be sufficient reason to justify a complaint from the Broadcast Standards Authority.

Meanwhile, it seems that Halensteins has increased the wardrobe budget because all the guys have put on new plaid blazers, making them all look like the father of Matilda’s used car salesman.

When the time came for the rose ceremony, Lily chose Flynn, Quinn and Limm (Okay, Liam) to stay on her team and Lesina chose Steve, Aaron, Tavita and George – which means Clucky Johnny was sent home to try find another place to sow his seed.

Despite the fact that they barely shared a wink on the screen – Lesina cried over Johnny’s return home, but as we all know, Breaking Up is hard to do, and the body human is surely not conditioned to do it at night after night for weeks, this collapse is very just.

The next morning, however, we all forgot Johnny, bless his soul, as the girls embark on a treasure hunt anchored in an incredible race with their unique date plus Flynn and Tavita.

Two exhausted people who didn’t know they had apparently signed up for The Amazing Race. Photo / provided

Everyone seems to be completely upset by this point and no one can really be trying to search the city while trying to use Google Maps and Google Translate consecutively, so the efforts are a bit shy and everyone is a little crappy.

Fortunately, they manage to end the hunt in a sushi restaurant that looks like moving with a touch of moving on the back – but while they are all delightfully enjoying cocktails, there is DRAMA at the manor.

Is this the new Glenn? Time will tell us. Photo / provided

Aaron was burst out laughing about all the boys (incredible alliteration if I say it myself, thank you) during his intimate camera with Big Brother, because he had the incredible idea of ​​filming it on his balcony just before- above Logan’s room.

Logan has obviously caught the eye of the other guys who are naturally upset – and since this is the second time Aaron is a blabbermouth, he is obviously DETERMINING that he is starting to get a rep as classy. The episode ends with him crying in his hands, but damn it Aaron – if you are sent home the next episode, I think you have a great career ahead of you as a bitch TV recapper.

