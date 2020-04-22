‘Bachelorette’ Star Chad Johnson Moves to Vegas to Start a Porn career

Chad JohnsonReady to release his Johnson … he looks like he is into porn.

The bad boy ‘Bachelorette’ tells TMZ … he’ll move to Sin City to buy a house and set up his own porn studio. As for who he shares in doing all of this with … the ex-GF he claimed last month tried to ruin his life, Annalize Mishler.

Play video content

SplashNews.com

Chad told us that he would move to Vegas in a month or so when he found a large house there. He says flying to Vegas is quick and cheap where he has plenty of bedrooms and a studio room for others looking to get into JustFans-style style.

Chad, as we told you last month, set up his account on OnlyFans if we wanted to get a straight answer on whether or not he was with Annalize as well.

Play video content

TMZ.com

Prior to this news on new pornography in Chad was first reported on Daily Mail, you will remember, Annalize claimed an argument in late February that it had become physical. Chad was arrested and charged with 6 misdemeanors comes from him arrest of domestic violence. Chad bad refusal put his hands on her.

Play video content

2/24/20

However, it didn’t end there. The police are made a welfare check on Chad’s pad after he posted a disturbing picture announcing suicide.

The cops who were set on the visit did not endanger himself, however less than 24 hours later he was hospitalized and taken for experimentation after posting several disturbing videos that included him telling someone, “I have no choice.”