Bachelorette Villain Chad Johnson is doing PORN now!

Well, here it is Chad Johnson The roller coaster never really stops, does it?

Chad has never been a source of controversy since he found himself on Mount Rushmore about the brutality of reality TV with abusive and violent behavior.

Since introducing himself to the world as a “luxury real estate agent” in 2016, it has become a reality television and social media evening. Sounds like domestic violence, right?

Chad’s next group is a surprise: he’s doing porn.

Chad explained this in an interview with DailyMail.com on Tuesday.

“I’m really tired of being around Hollywood! I need money. I need to find a way to get it back. ”

Yes, the 32-year-old has joined the ranks of people (both celebrities and juniors) who turn to homemade adult entertainment to pay their bills. About a month ago, when Chad began constipation following a coronavirus epidemic Fans only site.

“I’ve always had crazy overweight sex so it’s easy to make money from it. F ** king is awesome. I don’t regret it at all. I’ll do something in this field.

Some people imagine themselves working with animals and growing up. Chad knows what to do in the field of adult entertainment.

He continued:

Talking to Hollywood fake people, they say something really amazing happens and then “What’s this?” That’s not good for six months. “

Do you assume that the money for all the houses he bought has dried up?

It still doesn’t matter if Chad says he earns thousands of dollars for showing off the dam he’s carrying! Or are you carrying a package of his show? He is proud of his business and is ready to travel and start a new life.

“Everything is fine,” he said. If I continue to work, I’m going to go to Vegas and open the ball when I start doing all this work. A house in Vegas is cheap, so I can get it like a cooperative out there. I will build a house with many studios in every room and then have fun when people come in. “

I think we can think of something worse during a plague than getting stuck in a porn union in Las Vegas.

It’s like being with Chad Johnson! LOLz!

Who do you make this adult video with?

His co-star is once again his girlfriend (also accused of domestic violence). Cheat MichelleBayna.

Here’s what you can see from his OnlyFans.

“We’ve all posted things other than gender. We’re going to work it out. It’s just that we’re doing things every two or three days, taking everything out and going crazy.”

Wait, are they back together? Chad answers vaguely:

“I don’t know what will happen to him,” he said. It’s always a riot. I still love her and try to figure out if this will work. ”

That’s what happens.

The couple (??) recorded together and independently, and both had about 1,500 subscribers. Over $ 40k per month for under $ 27 per month! Chad joke:

That’s all there is to TV. He paid me $ 1,800 for all the bachelor shows, made millions, and even used my name. “

Guy. You make a lot of money because of this show. At least he acknowledged this fact and said:

I think it would be interesting for them to suddenly leave a show where a celebrity is watching their personalities and do full-length porn. “

I do not agree with that! It’s always interesting to see that everything is in a different place.

So what does his family think? Not as good as you think.

“My dad didn’t really say anything, but my sister said she was embarrassed. My sister is one of the best real estate agents in Oklahoma. She’s had a steady career for a long time. I’m fine. Well, I’ve worked here for a few years and her ass. I’m sitting in the grind. I’m finally making money and doing things that make me happy. She’s feeling it. “

That sounds like the real villain we know!

The show’s fans probably already know. Chad lost his mother six months before The Bachelorette. He wondered what his reaction would be:

He thinks he should be proud. Everyone said, “What did your mom think of you just doing Fans?”

Well, Chad himself is confident. He is not a “TV bully” but a real company owner.

Can you afford to pay Chad to fall down and get dirty?

