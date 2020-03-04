[back-again-in-common-location,-cm-hopes-penang-will-not-be-sidelined-by-new-govt]

Penang Main Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks through the push meeting in George Town March 4, 2020. ― Photograph by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE Town, March four — Penang Main Minister Chow Kon Yeow hoped the new federal government will go on managing the condition fairly for the sake of the individuals.

Expressing his regret over the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal administration, he explained Penang is ready to encounter the actuality of the modifications in the country’s political scenario.

“In Penang, we do not expect particular treatment but we anticipate reasonable remedy from the federal governing administration simply because of the role and contributions of Penang to the improvement and financial system of Malaysia,” he mentioned in a push conference at his place of work now.

He hoped any selection created at federal-degree owing to the political alter will not occur at the price of Malaysians.

“The individuals deserve much better and Penang deserve better,” he mentioned.

He claimed the point out exco fulfilled this early morning and unanimously disapproved of what had transpired in the nationwide political landscape of the place, in which some politicians and functions had overlooked the people’s mandate to collude with the Opposition that at some point cause the slide of PH.

He claimed Penang has been an Opposition state just before, in between 2008 and PH using around the federal administration in 2018.

“With this modify in the federal political landscape, this means we are back again to just before 2018 and we require to experience with any eventuality that arises,” he said.

He said the new Cupboard has nevertheless to be fashioned, so, the over-all effects of the improve is nonetheless to be identified.

“We will check the predicament closely to see how we can encounter any issues that occurs from this alter in federal government,” he claimed.

The PH federal government collapsed right after Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigned as prime minister and Bersatu made a decision to depart the coalition previous 7 days.

Right after a week of political uncertainty, the Yang diPertuan Agong appointed Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the eighth key minister and he was subsequently sworn in on March one.

Muhyiddin is but to announce his line-up for the Cabinet.