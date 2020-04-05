Back in the day on Maui

Mahalo to support the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

To remember the past with the Maui, compiled from the Honolulu Star-Advertiser archive:

50 years ago …

Maui County Mayor Joe Bulgo said Sunday the Easter love-in at Baldwin Maui Park was “a departure from our Hawaiiana.” He urged the Council to support stringent enforcement of state and county laws to “get rid of this particular element” which he said is “over-running your parks.”

“They are taking over slowly, but surely,” Bulgo said, “violating any law in the county, and they say God has given them the privilege to violate every code that we have for clean living.”

Bulgo’s speech made no reference to reports that members of what he identified as “this particular element” on Maui have been harassed and beaten by gangs of local people in the past few weeks. He said, “I’m not involved in harassment. I just want to enforce the laws. The sooner we get the laws enforced, the sooner we will get rid of this particular element.”

The council received the speech in silence.

120 years ago …

Niihau’s steamer leaves Honolulu fast for Lahaina with Dr. Tomizo Katsunuma and P. Metsutome, agents for the Japan Immigration Company in Yoshima on board. These men attended the request of J.F. Hackfeld to try to resolve a strike among Japanese workers on Pioneer and adjoining plantations.

Just before leaving Dr Katsunuma said: “We will be in the special ship Lahaina as there is a strike on the Pioneer and Olowalu plantations involving some 2,000 workers. I will pass to try and temper the men. I do not know the cause of the problem from Mr. Metsutome, who goes with me, thinks the men are upset about the death of some of their countrymen shortly. “

A piece of heavy machinery fell, killing three Japanese, one of whom was a woman. Mr Metsutome thinks there was no proper investigation into the cause of death.