Back my old West Side block, I was a million miles from my dreams John Fountain

This week’s column is the third in a series of excerpts from the author’s memoir, “True Vine: A Young Black Man’s Journey of Faith, Hope & Clarity”

Knowing that we would soon be moving to Komensky, I was more frightened, convinced that if something bad happened as soon as we got there, I would always be the culprit. And yet, while I was preparing to take the wagon back to “Dodge City”, I could not afford to show how concerned I was in the interests of women and children.

My stepfather helped me lay the linoleum and I put the finishing touches to the apartment, tightly screwing the security bars at the rear window and the back door.

We moved in August 1981 (married at the age of 20, with two sons). The apartment was nice. Everyone, especially (my wife), was impressed by the work I had done.

As grandmother had promised, she stayed with me until the last wall was painted …

The sunlight that came in from the kitchen windows seemed to put his arms around us … The stench that filled the apartment had disappeared. There were no signs of roaches or mice or anything. The smell of pine cleaner, fresh paint and new vinyl was in the air.

But as far as the apartment had undergone a transformation, I had that too. I felt a sense of empowerment when seeing the work of my own hands that something so ugly had turned into something so beautiful.

I also felt a sense of self-sufficiency. Never again would I trust others more than myself, although it would take a while before I learned to apply this lesson to other aspects of my life.

Even with our sparkling new place, life on Komensky did not start perfectly. For a while we didn’t have a fridge in the apartment. We had requested a voucher with Public Aid, with which fridges for the poor were furnished.

In the meantime, we kept our boys’ milk cold in a styrofoam cooler and I felt it was necessary to expand my embellishment efforts outside the building.

One day I went next to the lord of Newell and borrowed the old man’s garden tools. I dug up the front and back gardens, threw grass seed and watered the ground.

After a while we got a fridge and the grass started sprouting from the cracked ground where I thought grass might never grow again. Mr. Newell later admitted that he was just as surprised to see the grass next to it grow again.

Even a bed with flowers in front of our apartment building jumped up. Miss Hattie, who had lived on the first floor with her first children, had planted them. Seeing those beautiful flowers was creepy, considering that by the time they rose from the ground, Miss Hattie was already dead and buried.

She was found one morning, raped and killed a few blocks away. In the months before her murder, she showed signs of mental illness and had shown obscene behavior in the middle of the street and talked to herself.

In the spectrum of local events, her murder raised only a few eyebrows.

When night fell in our new apartment that first evening, I felt oddly at home and as if my young life had already come full circle. When I was back on the street, I also wondered if I would ever leave again.

I knew that much: I was a million miles away from my dreams and back where I started.

That night, after the boys had settled into bed and my wife was sleeping, I sauntered through the apartment on my bare feet, turning the door knobs and locks.

