Back of the Yards shoots 2 wounded, the Chicago police say

Two men were wounded on Sunday during a shooting in Back of the Yards, less than 90 minutes after a man in the same neighborhood was shot and five minutes before two other men were shot in nearby West Englewood.

The couple were in a vehicle around 4.55 pm. in the 5400 block of South Justine Street when two men walked up and shot at them, the Chicago police said.

One man, 28, was shot in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said. The other man, 26, brought himself there with gunshot wounds to the calf and forearm and was also in good condition.

At 3.30 pm a man was shot just a few blocks away in the 5200 block of South Loomis Boulevard. At 5 p.m. two men were shot about a mile away in the 5700 block of South Winchester Avenue.

A Chicago police spokesperson could not confirm whether the three shootings were related.

