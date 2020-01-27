Back to Kobe Bryant’s amazing last game

LOS ANGELES – On April 13, 2016, in his last game as a professional basketball player, Kobe Bryant scored 60 points. It was a basketball masterpiece made all the more astonishing by the fact that the last years of Kobe’s career were plagued by injuries resulting in a substantial drop in production.

But that evening, with his family and a sparkling array of celebrities in the stands of the Staples Center, Bryant revived the Mamba mentality one last time.

His performance represented the most points ever achieved by a player of this age, 37, and some fans wondered if he had enough in the tank to come back for another season. But Kobe has made it clear that he is serious about retirement and ready to move on to the next phase of his life.

“The perfect end would have been a championship,” said Bryant after the game. “But tonight, I was trying (myself) to go out, play hard and try to put on a show as much as possible. It was nice to be able to do it one last time.”

It was also clear that his teammates were doing everything they could to make his last match memorable, passing the ball to him and encouraging him to shoot repeatedly. He took 50 shots, setting an NBA game record.

It was an irony that he liked a little.

“What made me crack all night was that I spent 20 years screaming to pass the ball,” said Bryant with a smile. “And then the last night, they’re like, ‘Don’t pass it up!'”

His last game, a win over Utah Jazz, was his 1,346th in the regular season and he finished with 33,643 career points. At that time, that left him as the third top scorer in NBA history, hitting the list this week only by LeBron James.

Bryant has played 20 seasons, all with the Lakers, won five championships and has been selected 18 times for the all-star team.

The event was preceded by tributes throughout the day, including a pre-match honor led by Magic Johnson, who called him “the greatest and greatest celebrity we have had in this city ​​for 20 years “and” the largest to wear purple and gold “.

“I think the most important part is that we all stayed together,” said Bryant. “You will always be in my heart, and I sincerely appreciate it, sincerely. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I love you guys.”

