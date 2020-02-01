Back to the future: The world celebrates Doraemon’s 50th birthday

Doraemon is a cross-generational cultural totem, a popular character that belongs to Japanese childhood just as much as birthday parties and the hunt for insects in summer. The blue robot cat of the future is always there and was founded 50 years ago by Fujiko Fujio, the pseudonym of the manga duo Hiroshi Fujimoto (1933-96) and Motoo Abiko.

Although “Doraemon” is now a kind of brand, the character can be associated with the country’s historical traditions, especially with Yōkai (ghosts / demons) of Japanese folklore. There are also Shinto-Kami (ghosts / gods), complex characters who are not always good-natured. They exist like humans: prone to errors, intentionally bad, sometimes virtuous. In fact, kami traditionally have two sides: Ara-Mitama (angry) and Nigi-Mitama (gentle).

“There are certain yokai that come from popular Buddhist tales and Mukashibanashi (tales from a long time ago),” said Alisa Freedman, a lecturer in Japanese literature and film at the University of Oregon. “You see a lot of anthropomorphism in religious stories in Japan.”

The extent to which “Doraemon” fulfills this role is controversial, especially given the series’ origins as an educational manga and its current status as a touchstone for pop culture.

However, every cultural phenomenon is based on several converging forces, including “commercial factors” – or at least that’s what Freedman believes.

Alisa Freedman | Courtesy of ALISA FREEDMAN

“I don’t think there is a religious line that you can follow from the sun goddess to Hello Kitty,” she says.

As a brand, “Doraemon” makes money. Films that focus on character are very big news and have surpassed “Godzilla” (2015) as Japan’s most lucrative franchise. To date, the film series has earned around 187 billion yen ($ 1.7 billion). Parents who were interested in “Doraemon” as children can now go with their own children – it is a truly cross-generational franchise.

However, this level of awareness and, above all, trust cannot be created simply by omnipresence. The cat’s reputation is definitely based on trust, and therefore Nobita Nobi, the child he was sent to, never asks his parents for help, but shows Doraemon his worst (tearful and begging) side when he asks for help.

Still, those unfamiliar with the series may find it confusing that Doraemon’s possible interventions – and even his connections to the future – aren’t as case-worthy as you think his portfolio today would suggest.

A scene from the television series “Doraemon” | © FUJIKO-PRO, SHOGAKUKAN, TV-ASAHI / VIA KYODO

The mistakes in our stars

Doraemon is a robot, but he also has flaws. This becomes clear in the first chapter of the original manga, in which Nobita’s great-great-grandson says: “He’s not such a great robot.” It’s a brilliant, pejorative precedent for any series.

When the Doraemon series first appeared in 1970, it was the advent of the technological age. Devices and devices became more pervasive and affordable than ever.

In a section of its website on the history of Tokyo, the metropolitan government described the time as a time of mechanization: “Due to technological innovations and the introduction of new industries and technologies, the mass production of synthetic fibers and electrical household appliances such as this began (in the 1960s) TVs, refrigerators and washing machines. As a result, the daily life of Tokyo residents has changed significantly. “

“Doraemon” was a reflection of this modern age and offered a comedic look into the future.

Doraemon is not endowed with superpowers as such. However, he is able to make a lot of quickly repairable items – 1,963 himitsu dōgu (secret tools), Yasuyuki Yokohama, a former professor at Toyama University, reported to Kyodo News in 2004. However, Doraemon’s future tools often hit fail. They are not foolproof, often confused – even flawed – and often cause more problems than the original problem they are supposed to solve.

“It also keeps you going,” says Freedman. “If Nobita’s problems were solved (with a single gadget), there would be no episode next week. It’s a narrative tool.”

And then there is the popular list of Doraemon’s secret tools, two of which are the most famous, namely koputā (suction cups with mini bamboo helicopter blades) and the legendary dokodemo doa (literally: “Everywhere door”) that it gives users enables the power of fast travel. Mastery of the sky and the quantum world does not make Doraemon 100 percent reliable, but it is pretty cool.

Women take a photo with a Doraemon figure in Yokohama. | GETTY IMAGES

Your average Tokyo boy

Reliability is important. First of all, the predominantly urban environment of the manga – something that Japan was heading for in the late 1960s – made sense for many young and old people.

“In 1962, the population of Tokyo passed the 10 million mark,” says the Metropolitan Government website, which deals with the history of Tokyo. “In 1964, the Tokyo Olympics took place, the Shinkansen Line (” high-speed train “) went into operation and the Metropolitan Expressway opened, which formed the foundation of Tokyo’s current prosperity.”

However, the backdrop of the manga was not entirely urban. Instead, a demographic center of Japan was established, which exists between the city centers and rural areas. The characters in “Doraemon” hang out in the alleys of these areas and play in abandoned lots. It is a landscape that explores the area of ​​tension between post-war ruins, urban renewal and urban decay – an endless inner city.

“One of the most fascinating things (about” Doraemon “) is the different socio-economic classes that are represented,” says Freedman.

Nobita is an ordinary child and his family life is nothing special. his mother stays at home, his father commutes to work on the train. For comparison, the mother of a local bully named Takeshi Goda (better known by his nickname “Gian”) owns a local shop, while another bully named Suneo Honekawa comes from a wealthy family with aristocratic relationships. The contrast in socio-economic status is clear. In “Gosenzo-sama Ganbare” Nobita travels back with Doraemon to a time when Suneo’s family achieved social status in the hope of putting his ancestors in the spotlight (of course, confused).

However, the harmony in which the children of the original manga “Doraemon” play together is even clearer. There are struggles and misunderstandings, but the children usually get along well despite class differences because they are neighbors.

Such a utopia seems difficult to achieve, but is omnipresent in “Doraemon”.

Freedman calls this environment a conscious reaction to the “elementary school culture of the time”, which “captures aspects of bourgeois Tokyo that were not exactly lived”. There is no doubt that Fujiko Fujio deliberately viewed this fabricated universe as realistic and yet comprehensive.

Even Doraemon’s name echoes the stubborn nature of these children: “Dora” comes from “doraneko” – a falsification of “noraneko” (stray cat), which means something that resembles a “cat that does what it wants” ; then there is “-emon” (more precisely “-aemon”), an antiquated suffix for male names that makes the fact that Doraemon is from the future an etymological play on words.

And of course, a crucial component of this typical part of Japan – with its very assignable, socially different characters – was its magical ingredient: a blue anthropomorphic cat robot from the 22nd century.

“The great attraction of ‘Doraemon’ is that Nobita is so familiar and relatable – he’s average, goofy, lazy, a bit uncool, but still a good kid – so we recognize him,” says Caitlin Casiello, Ph Yale .D. Japanese and film and media science candidate. “That’s why Doraemon would be our friend too. This contrast between a normal boy and a time-traveling robot cat makes us feel connected to Doraemon like the participants in their adventures. “

Grandfather’s paradox

Knowing that “Doraemon” should be broadcast on television every Friday at 6pm. is one of the everyday aspects of the manga that has made the series an integral part of Japanese life. “Doraemon” was so deeply rooted in the nation’s timekeeping that it made headlines in many mainstream media when it switched to Saturday last year.

“It’s as if Reiwa and Doraemon were the biggest changes in 2019,” Freedman says. She’s kidding, of course, but her remark is definitely true.

Office worker and longtime fan Michiko Yamada (34) attributes this regularity to at least part of the comfort factor in the series. Her look at family reunification on the show is also interesting. “Doraemon behaved like a grandparent in the household who was always good and had a good moral background,” says Yamada. “Nobita was always a little lazy, but Doraemon always told him to learn, so the overall message was always good.

“In the 1970s, many families would have had an Obāsan or Ojīsan (grandmother or grandfather) with them. I really think that’s why Doraemon has such an androgenic voice. To be honest, it occurred to me that he could be a grandmother or a grandfather. “

Re-examining the series with Doraemon as the oldest gives him a serious foundation. Nobita constantly goes beyond his parents and asks Doraemon for help – a grandfather figure with all the answers.

And even though Doraemon tries to deal hard with Nobita, he almost always gives way, much like a damned grandparent. As funny as it is, Doraemon is usually at the receiving end of the scolding Nobita gets from his mother as soon as the stencil is up.

“It’s just so comforting,” says Yamada. “It’s like:” Don’t worry, families change, times change. “I suppose this is a kind of reflection of the change in society. The 1970s may have been a time when the family structure evolved and it was just a new way of presenting it in the media.”

Taiyo Kogyo Co. employees demonstrate a radio controlled Doraemon helicopter toy. | BLOOMBERG

“This is a cat?”

“My students who grew up in Asia grew up with Doraemon,” says Freedman. “My students from America say,” Is this a cat? “It’s a franchise that hasn’t globalized well in the US for a number of reasons.”

Casiello is concerned with why this could be so.

“A lot of the cultural details of the family-oriented Japanese anime like” Chibi Maruko-chan “or” Sazae-san “don’t make it to the US,” she says. “Instead, the anime series that became” anime “for the US audience are aimed at older children or adolescents who have more action than humor and often have very complex storylines and mythologies. A simple show like “Doraemon” does not fit this image for many US anime fans. “

Freedman agrees. “Doraemon … is so entrenched in Japan or in certain forms of everyday Japanese life that it requires a certain level of cultural competence,” she says. “You need to be able to read the semiotic signs of Japanese culture to fully understand the jokes in” Doraemon “.”

“Children around the world can relate to memory bread, but can children around the world relate to other aspects of elementary school culture?”

However, the series is very popular in Asia. There are a number of reasons for this. As the region’s cultural powerhouse, Japan is an exporter of pop, which Freedman attributes primarily to “marketing and globalization patterns”.

With Disney’s acquisition of the rights to localize the anime “Doraemon” in 2014, the young generation of cartoons may also grow up with “Doraemon” in North America. However, it is likely that they will see a completely different “Doraemon” than their Japanese counterparts.

What you won’t know is how much Doraemon is getting full of his favorite snack, Dorayaki (red bean paste between two pancakes), since scenes from him were cut in the United States. You will also not know how much Nobita is crying in front of the robot cat. it was rotoscoped at Disney Dub – “because boys don’t cry in American culture,” says Freedman.

In Japanese pop culture, you don’t have to go far to see real tears. One Piece, for example, is famous for its emotional and exaggerated wine scenes.

However, Freedman warns against preventing this social obsession from drawing back to Murasaki Shikibi’s “Genji Story” from the 11th century – “where everyone is shouting up their sleeves.”

Instead, it deals with children’s culture in Japan.

“It’s easy to read the emotions in the characters (and) it’s very reactive to certain situations,” she says.

A woman looks at a sketch of the Doraemon figure at an exhibition in Shanghai in 2018. | BLOOMBERG

“Doraemon” morality

“Doraemon” is both popular and divisive in India. In 2008 “Crayon Shin-chan” was banned in India and it may not come as a surprise, given Shin-chan’s overtly mature antics. However, it looks like “Doraemon” is going the same way despite its pedagogical roots.

“‘Doraemon’ can be translated well internationally, but more interesting for me are the moments when it is not translated,” says Casiello. “Although the series is very successful across Asia, every time it is re-translated it is open to new criticism of what kind of material is suitable for children to watch.”

In India, some have banned the series because of Nobita’s attitude: he never wants to study, he lies, he asks, he cries. The relationship between Doraemon and herself comes under fire because it quickly provides solutions to life’s problems.

Another relationship that was particularly closely scrutinized in India was the close friendship between Nobita and a character named Shizuka Minamoto, which was considered unacceptable by many Indians.

Yamada, who saw the series growing up in Kawasaki, disagrees and instead says that Shizuka – at least for girls – is more of a model for dealing with boys that you are persecuting. Although this may be the case in Japan, this is a point that is simply lost in translation – verbally, visually and culturally – when “Doraemon” found its way to India.

“Children’s media are often explicitly the medium through which children are taught how to become members of a society through teaching about morality and personal responsibility,” says Casiello. “The fact that a children’s television program can travel so effectively speaks for the common nature of global media culture that these lessons are still recognizable and useful in a new cultural context. But there is always hiccups, which can be the most productive areas to uncover what assumptions a society has about who children should grow up to be. “

So it’s easy to ask: why is Nobita’s and Shizuka’s friendship okay in Japan but not in India? Why isn’t laziness seen as a censorship trait? Why are boys allowed to cry? These are fascinating questions, but that’s a different story.

It may be a matter of time before “Doraemon” falls out of favor and “Crayon Shin-chan” joins. For the time being, however, the series continues.

Blue robot cat: A Doraemon toy figure from the television series “Doraemon” GETTY IMAGES

‘Doraemon’ in 2070

Can “Doraemon” remain so popular for 50 years?

“I hope so,” says Freedman. “It can address different markets. You have the children’s market that creates new stories and interests, and you have the market for adult nostalgia. “

Casiello agrees. “Because Doraemon is more surrounded by a world, fans who buy Doraemon products may feel connected to the anime or the manga, either as young fans or as older fans who feel nostalgia,” she says. “In a way, this could be a more old-fashioned way of consuming toys, but not bad. Obviously Doraemon is fine!” It only depends on the context. “

There is also relevance.

“Even in the digital age, Doraemon comes up with really interesting devices that can fail, and the devices are always based on things that we want in everyday life,” says Freedman. “Like Memory Bread: Do You Want To Pass Your Math Exam? You eat your bread “

Doraemon is part of the world as we know it. He is angry, he is happy, he is reasonable and he is stupid. A modern kami, a replacement grandparent, or a quasi-educational comedy manga that went global, whatever it is, there’s just enough going on here.

It may have been fifty years since “Doraemon” came on the market, and there is sure to be a centenary, and yet there is always an anniversary that the robot cat can rely on. From September 3, 2112, the actual birthday of Doraemon, this will be celebrated in 92 years.