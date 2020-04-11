Back to the label with an injury claim: ‘I’m not playing badminton’

Tua Tagovailoa tried again on Friday to dispel the notion that he was injury-prone.

The former Alabama quarterback, expected to be one of the top picks in the NFL draft this month, defended his health history Friday night in an Instagram Live chat with Mike Locksley.

Locksley was Alabama’s co-offensive coordinator in 2017 and the Tide’s only offensive coordinator in 2018 before taking over as Maryland’s head coach last season.

Tagovailoa told Locksley, according to multiple media reports, “I’m not playing badminton. I’m not in the old team. (Football) is a physical sport. It hurts. It’s just included. And it’s just so sad that I’m hurting. every time (in college).

“It’s a part of the game. It’s a contact sport. I can only control what I can control. I can’t control that.”

Tagovailoa underwent two surgeries as a junior in Alabama in 2019, one in his right ankle in October and another in November to repair a posterior wall fracture and break the hip, which ended his season.

He has previously sustained injuries to the knee, knee and ankle.

Unable to present himself to NFL scouts with a pro day due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tagovailoa shot a private practice Thursday in Nashville, Tenn.. his operations and ready for NFL rigors.

About where he could be selected in the April 23-25 ​​draft, Tagovailoa told Locksley, “I’m going to play for whoever picks me up. I just want to play, man. It doesn’t matter what organization I go to, man. I just play. I look forward to playing under any organization that is willing to give me a chance. “

Tagovailoa left Alabama as the school’s all-time leader in completion percentage (69.3 percent), touchdown passes season (43 in 2018) and career touchdown passes (87).

-Remove Level Media