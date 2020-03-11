“Back to the Obama years ‘It’s not enough for Biden – they were left behind in those years,’ they are angry”

On Tuesday evening at CNN, Democratic Presidential Spectator Andrew Yang, now a CNN contributor, warned that his former rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, would not be able to defeat Trump with only one pledge to return to the game. years of former President Barack Obama alone.

According to Yang, he should begin by understanding what the country was facing under the Trump presidency.

“Donald Trump needs to be defeated,” he explained. “Forty-two percent of my supporters said they would not support the Democratic candidate as a whole, in large part because when I ran, I ran into the problems that predicted Trump. For example, Donald Trump would never be. our president today if things were going well for a lot of people across the country Bernie Sanders would hardly have been the candidate last time if things went well for people across the country so even as a says Joe Biden, “Hey, we need to defeat Donald Trump,” he also has to say, “Look, things haven’t worked out for millions of Americans, and after defeating Donald Trump,” we need to dig deeper. Let’s get our hands dirty and solve those problems. It can’t be, “Hey, I’m better than Trump’s.” It has to be, “Hey. I understand how Trump became our president. “”

Yang told a CNN group that the people remained in the Obama-Biden years and that they were not happy about it. He asked Biden to acknowledge the situation and address it, which he said would improve his chances in the 2020 general election.

“I think he’s been talking about restoring a culture, a tone and a soul in the country,” Yang added. “I was talking about putting more money in the hands of Americans because I saw them say whole lifestyles in Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin. And because I was talking in those terms about the real problems these people have experienced. Again, 42% of my supporters were not supportive of the Democratic candidate, I hope we can get some of these people to support Joe, but it would be helpful if he acknowledged this as one of the weaknesses of saying: “Hi, get back to the Obama years” is that there are many Americans who are far behind and miss those years, so if you say I will reverse, I lose this group of people. there are so many Americans who don’t think his institutions work for him, and Joe Biden’s weakness is that he represents those institutions. I’m supporting Joe. We need Joe to defeat Trump. But we’ll have a much better chance if he does. Me and recognizes that our institutions have been failing many Americans for a long time. “

