Backatcha: In Davos, Greta Thunberg returns Trump’s climate change

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND – Greta Thunberg is not easily intimidated.

The 17-year-old Swedish activist wasted little time on Tuesday to resist US President Donald Trump’s description of “the eternal prophets of doom” predicting the “apocalypse”.

Although Trump did not directly mention them in his speech at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss Alpine town of Davos, it was clear that he had his sights on Thunberg, who a year ago gained fame through a regular strike at her school and in Switzerland, which triggered a global environmental movement. She then hit the U.S. President to receive Time Magazine’s 2019 Person of the Year award.

“The facts are clear, but they are still too uncomfortable to speak to,” she said shortly after Trump’s speech to the managing directors and politicians in Davos, even without directly mentioning the president. “You just leave it because you think it’s too depressing and people will give up, but people won’t give up. It’s you who give up.”

Thunberg dismissed Trump’s announcement that the United States would join the Economic Forum’s initiative to plant 1 trillion trees around the world to capture carbon dioxide from the earth’s atmosphere.

“Planting trees is of course good, but far from enough,” said Thunberg. “It cannot replace a reduction,” she added, referring to efforts to drastically reduce emissions in the short term.

Thunberg accused the heads of state and government of reducing emissions to “net zero” by 2050, ie not emitting more carbon than the planet or absorbing technical means.

You and Trump have been sparring for months, but Thunberg didn’t want to overshadow the U.S. leader by leaving his speech, which was largely focused on trade and the economy, not the climate issues that the WEF is focusing on at its meeting had this year.

Last month, Trump tweeted to Thunberg to relax and work on their anger management problem. This triggered a dry and humorous response from Thunberg, who then changed her Twitter heading to read as follows: “A teenage boy working on her anger, administration problem. I’m chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend. “

According to the United States and other science agencies, Earth has just completed its hottest decade in existence with the past five years being the five hottest years in existence. Scientists repeatedly point to more extreme weather as a problem that is exacerbated by man-made climate change. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, there were 44 weather and climate catastrophes in the United States that caused at least $ 1 billion in damage and killed 3,569 people.

Thunberg is not the only young activist to draw attention to the climate crisis, and three others who say that politicians and executives are not doing enough took part in a keynote panel.

A survey of finance company PwC among CEOs, released this week, found that executives consider climate issues to be the eleventh largest risk to their company’s growth.

Natasha Wang Mwansa, an 18-year-old Zambian advocate for women’s and women’s rights, said: “The older generation has a lot of experience, but we have ideas, we have energy and we have solutions.”

And Salvador Gomez-Colon, who raised donations and education after Hurricane Maria devastated his hometown Puerto Rico in 2017, said young activists are talking more than just talking.

“We are not waiting five, ten or twenty years to take the measures we want to see. We are not the future of the world, we are the present, we act now. We do not wait any longer.”

Thunberg cited a 2018 science panel report from the United States of America calculating the amount of additional carbon dioxide that the atmosphere can absorb before the global average temperature rise exceeds 1.5 degrees Celsius. Heads of state and government agreed to try to stay below this threshold when the 2015 Paris climate agreement was signed, but scientists warn that the chances of this will diminish.

Thunberg noted that the remaining CO2 budget to achieve this goal safely was only 420 gigatons of CO2 two years ago, which corresponds to 10 years of global emissions. Even with a more optimistic calculation, maintaining the global temperature rise below 1.5 ° C would require a massive reduction in emissions over the next two decades.

While Trump’s decision to pull the United States out of the 2015 Paris Agreement was widely criticized both inside and outside the United States, Thunberg said that the rest of the world had actually missed the goals set in the agreement.

“My generation won’t give up without a fight,” said Thunberg.

