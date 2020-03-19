Backboard ticket demand surges with on-board Brady

Tampa, Florida— Tampa Bay Buccaneers hopes that the deal with Tom Brady and the six-degree Super Bowl champion quarterback will strengthen defenses that will be one of the keys to helping him succeed in his new team And enter a free institution.

Tampa Bay buccaneers are expected to sign Tom Brady as a new quarterback

There is no official announcement that Brady has joined Bucks after 20 seasons with New England patriot. However, the demand for tickets is already growing.

Tampa Bay ranked 30th out of 32 teams on average, averaging 51,898 per game last season.

Within hours of a report from the team that signed with Brady, the website selling the 2020 season pass showed that there were more than 2,400 people waiting for the opportunity to buy.

Brady finished his historic run in New England on Tuesday and on Tuesday announced on social media that he would be the first free agent in his career.

Armed with a roster featuring plenty of salary cap space, a roster featuring a pair of 1,000 yard receivers, and a proven coach working in the famous quarterback, Bucs was the first to get connected. . Decade.

Bucks missed the 12th consecutive playoff in the league’s second longest drought last season, 7-9, last season 7-9. They have not won a postseason match since the 2002 Super Bowl Championship run.

Landing Brady will fill the vacancies at Raymond James Stadium and not only make Bucks a candidate for the playoffs immediately, but also increase the likelihood that Tampa Bay will be the first team to win a Super Bowl at the host city stadium.

Next season’s NFL title game is in Tampa.

Brady won 17 division titles and appeared alongside the Patriot in nine Super Bowl [six won]. He has four Super Bowl MVPs, fourteen Professional Bowl Choices, and three Regular Season MVPs, with 41 postseason starts.

Bucs plays 15 playoff games in the history of 44 seasons.

In a deal with Brady, Tampa Bay also officially transferred from James Winston, a free agent on Wednesday, as a team quarterback five seasons later.

Despite the fact that the 2015 Draft Overall Number 1 started out as a career path leader for the club, he did not tend to like the mistakes of changing games that would put together a 28-42 record as a starter and reduce the likelihood of success.

The 26-year-old player led the NFL in passyards in 2019, but broke away from future plans by becoming the first player in league history to throw at least 30 touchdown passes and 30 intercepts in the same season .

Brady undoubtedly threw 4,057 yards with 24 TD and an 8-pass cut last year, with the worst injured season last year.

Nevertheless, Patriot won 12 games and extended his series of playoffs to 11 games.

Bruce Arian coach led a Tampa Bay bid to sell Brady in a deal with Bucks. He has also worked with Peyton Manning, Ben Rothlisberger, Andrew Luck, and Carson Palmer.

He still claims that Bucks could win at Winston in the quarterback, but Allians repeated last month at a free agency that he wanted to know what was behind what he called “Door No. 2.”

After all, it was Brady.

