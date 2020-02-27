[Backlash Erupts Immediately after Trump Appoints Pence to Guide Coronavirus Response: He ‘Literally Does Not Feel in Science’]

By
Kay Koch
-

Mike Pence Addresses Coronavirus Response at Press Conference

President Donald Trump’s conclusion to endeavor Mike Pence with heading up the federal government’s coronavirus reaction triggered an quick backlash as critics pointed out the vice president’s report of doubting scientific evidence and his job in exacerbating an HIV outbreak in Indiana though he was governor.

Trump claimed Pence has “a specific talent for this” and specially cited the “Indiana model” in the Wednesday evening push convention where by he named his VP to run the coronavirus response. But as this extensive New York Times report thorough in 2016, the staunch conservative Pence’s health procedures served ignite a large general public well being disaster in his point out when he shut down a needle trade system that experienced seriously curtailed the unfold of HIV. Virus an infection premiums exploded, and Pence — two days just after he stated he would pray on the subject — relented and reinstated the system.

Pence, who was the moment a conservative speak-radio star, also has a monitor record of questioning science, as when he wrote an op-ed in 2000 falsely professing “smoking doesn’t get rid of,” decades right after quite a few tutorial studies and well being analysis had joined cigarette smoking to bigger costs of mortality.

That background prompted a selection of politicians and general public figures categorical each dismay and alarm at Pence’s purpose in major the country’s response to a potential pandemic. Signing up for the backlash to Trump’s preference of Pence was Democratic most important frontrunner, Sen. Bernie Sanders.