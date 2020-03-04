[Backlash Erupts Soon after Trump WH Bans Audio, Video Recording of Latest Coronavirus Briefing]

Kay Koch
VP Mike Pence Coronavirus Briefing Bans Audio, Video Recording by Press

5 times immediately after the Trump administration promised to be “aggressively transparent” about its response to the coronavirus outbreak, the White Home ignited backlash and condemnation right after it banned the push from any audio or video recording of its hottest briefing on the public wellbeing crisis.

The controversial selection arrived just several hours immediately after but yet another enormous fall in the inventory marketplace and just after a series of awkward times on Monday and Tuesday where by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Illnesses, publicly discussed to President Donald Trump that a vaccine for the disorder would not be available anytime soon.

Constraining the press to a so-called pen-and-pad briefing promptly stoked criticism on-line that the Trump administration is extra worried with taking care of its reputation and staying away from most likely embarrassing footage than rapidly pushing out important well being information and facts to a nervous American general public.