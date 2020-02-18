[bacon-impressed-food-items-showcased-at-river-park-festival-tuesday]

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — A delicious celebration is established to acquire put at Fresno’s River Park Tuesday night.

The competition, identified as “For the Enjoy of Bacon,” will characteristic a lot more than 100 bacon-motivated menu items for foodies to test.

Community sellers will offer you anything from bacon-wrapped shrimp and bacon egg rolls to bacon-flavored kettle corn and gourmet bacon cupcakes.

The competition will get underway at four p.m. and ends at 10 p.m.