Bad anger Eamonn Holmes after the death of bus drivers due to coronavirus

Eamonn Holmes started on social media after the coronavirus consumed the lives of many bus drivers (photo: ITV)

Eamonn Holmes hit Covid-19 after many bus drivers died of a deadly virus.

Sadiq Khan announced that Wednesday, 14 transport workers were killed in the capital after catching a coronavirus.

The mayor of London said the number of fatalities includes nine bus employees, three Transport for London (TfL) employees, a subway employee and an employee of one of the TfL suppliers.

After the tragic news, this morning’s presenter was so angry that he went to Twitter to share his thoughts on the outbreak of the virus that killed thousands of victims in the UK.

“I was thinking about 15 bus drivers who died,” he began.

“And thinking of each of you who must do what it takes to make money at home …

Eamonn with his wife Ruth Langsford (Credit: Ella Millward)

“This b ***** d Corona f **** r really annoys me now …… How dare you ruin so many lives? How dare you! “(Sic).

Mr. Khan insisted that his office implement a “series” of measures to ensure that the trip to London was “as safe as possible”. The mayor offered his condolences to the families of workers who lost their lives.

“We made sure, for example, that we use advanced cleaning systems,” Kay Burley told Sky Bur at breakfast.

On our blog live Coronavirus click here.

“We use anti-virus disinfectants, such as those used in hospitals, to clean not only steering wheels, but also grips, bus garages and toilets.

“We also made sure that passengers could not sit too close to the bus driver.

More: coronavirus



“We made sure that there was plexiglass glass and protective film between the bus driver and the passenger.”

Several bus drivers have also said that they are at risk of working every day without proper safety measures.

MORE: Ellen DeGeneres ignores quarantine play as he continues working after comparing self-isolation with prison

MORE: Hitting Gogglebox with Ofcom complaints, as self-closing rules cast a “fracture” during a coronavirus outbreak





Coronavirus latest news and updates