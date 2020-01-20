“Bad Boys” do it well, leading North American box office hit | show business

“Bad Boys for Life”, the third episode of the saga directed by Michael Bay, follows “Bad Boys” (1995) and “Bad Boys 2” (2003). – Handout via AFP

LOS ANGELES, June 11 / PRNewswire / – It has taken 17 years, but the latest sequel to Bad Boys seems to be paying off. $ 59.2 million was earmarked for the start of a US vacation weekend.

Bad Boys for Life play Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as wise detectives who reunite after years (Bad Boys II from 2003, eight years after the original Bad Boys) to fight a murderous drug cartel in Miami.

Ticket sales in North America – valued at $ 68.1 million when Martin Luther King Jr.’s holiday is included today – are almost double what was originally forecast, according to Variety.com.

Another new release, Universal’s Dolittle with Robert Downey Jr, took second place with an estimated $ 22.5 million for the period from Friday to Sunday ($ 30 million for the four days).

Dolittle, based on a beloved children’s book about a veterinarian who can speak to the animals, has been heavily criticized by critics who have termed it “absolutely lifeless”, “quicksand of a movie” and “shockingly witless”.

The presence of Downey, which is very popular in Marvel’s superhero films, and an all-star cast that includes Emma Thompson, Ralph Fiennes, Antonio Banderas, Rami Malek, Octavia Spencer, and Marion Cotillard may have one Contributed to the upswing.

In third place was a film that did better with the critics. The First World War drama had ticket sales of $ 22.1 million ($ 27 million for four days).

A critic called the film Sam Mendes, filmed as in a long, uninterrupted shot, a “protic representation of virtuoso filmmaking”.

Despite the lack of big stars, it was awarded both the Golden Globe and the Producers Guild of America for best drama and is now the favorite for the best picture at the Oscars.

Sonys Jumanji: The Next Level slid from last weekend to fourth place, posting $ 9.6 million ($ 12.6 million). The action sequel plays Dwayne The Rock Johnson and Kevin Hart.

Fifth place went to Disney’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker for $ 8.4 million ($ 10.6 million). Overall, the final of the nine-film Skywalker Saga has passed the $ 1 billion mark.

The top 10 were rounded off by:

Just Mercy ($ 6 million; $ 7.5 million for four days)

Little women ($ 5.9 million; $ 7.4 million)

Knives Out ($ 4.3 million; $ 5.3 million)

Like a boss ($ 3.8 million; $ 4.5 million)

Frozen II ($ 3.7 million; $ 5.1 million) – AFP

