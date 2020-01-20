“Bad Boys For Life” wins the box office with a huge weekend

Sony has switched some of its franchise companies to large box office tickets in recent years. Spider-Man returned in action at the box office with blockbuster numbers (thanks to the support of Disney’s Marvel Studios), and Jumanji followed shortly afterwards and made huge sums around the world (thanks to the support of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson).

Sony can now add Bad Boys to this list.

“Bad Boys for Life”, the third part of the Bad Boys series, had a grand opening at the box office this weekend. The film, which features Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as two detectives on their way through Miami, is expected to raise $ 68.1 million in North America this weekend, according to Sony by Martin Luther King Jr.

This is the second largest opening ever for the weekend and January after “American Sniper”. According to Comscore, $ 107 million more was awarded in 2015 than on public holidays.

Bad Boys, with a $ 90 million production budget, exceeded industry expectations that the film would move closer to $ 50 million, but that should come as no surprise.

The third film in the trilogy had solid reviews, rated 76% by Rotten Tomatoes, and followed two popular films in 1995 and 2003 that raised more than $ 400 million worldwide. It didn’t hurt to have Smith, who is one of the most bankable box office stars. His films have totaled nearly $ 9 billion worldwide, including last year’s Aladdin, which brought Disney over $ 1 billion worldwide.

Universal’s “Dolittle” came in second place this weekend. The family film, in which Robert Downey Jr. appears as the doctor speaking to animals, was devastated by critics who gave the film an 18% score at Rotten Tomatoes. That’s two percentage points less than “Cats”, Universal’s other critically sighted film, which was bombed at the box office in late 2019.

According to Universal, “Dolittle” took second place with an estimated opening price of $ 30 million for the four-day weekend in North America. The film still has a long way to go to meet the film’s $ 175 million production budget.

Universal also finished third this weekend with “1917”, the award-winning First World War drama. The film, which was screened last weekend at the box office, has earned an estimated $ 27 million over the four-day domestic vacation. The film, for which 10 Oscars were awarded, including the best picture and best director at next month’s Academy Awards, has earned nearly $ 140 million worldwide, according to the studio.