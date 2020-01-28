Bad Bunny Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant with “6 Rings”

Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny has released a new song paying tribute to the passing of former Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant. The track’s name “6 rings” refers to the 5 rings of Bryant’s NBA Championship, plus his wedding ring to his wife Vanessa.

On Sunday, January 26, the time remained motionless, as news broke that Kobe Bryant had died in a helicopter crash with his 13-year-old daughter Yianna Bryant and others. . Many performances at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, held the same night, were dedicated to the “Black Mamba” and his family.

After his death, Bad Bunny went on Instagram to honor the 18-year NBA All-Star. “I still remember the first time I saw a basketball game at the age of 7 with my dad, and it was a game of that genius and he became my favorite player since that day,” he wrote. “This man was an inspiration in many ways for me to be who I am today. RIP GOAT!”

Shortly after his initial dedication, the 25-year-old singer wrote a video of the freshly cut song playing in a car linking to the SoundCloud track in his resume. “6 Rings” has garnered nearly 2 million streams in the first 12 hours of its release.

“You won 6 rings, 5 with the NBA and one with a wedding that gave you your daughters,” the heartbreaking lyrics say. “You think one of them left with you, took control of me. But nah, it’s like you’re not playing alone in the sky. “

Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa and his 3 other daughters.