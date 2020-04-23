“Bad drum sound is the least inspiring thing for me”: Tame Impala deconstructs “It Might Be Time” on “Song Exploder”

This week, Kevin Parker Tamme Impala took to the Song Exploder podcast to release “It Might Be Time” from his latest album, “The Slow Rush.”

In a conversation with Hrischikesh presenter Hirvey Parker separated the lyrics from scratch by playing isolated stems and demos. Listen to the full podcast below:

“On the hook, it looked like someone was teasing someone,” he said.

“So I thought it might be cool to do the way your subconscious teases you. That’s where [the lyricist]” maybe it’s time to face it. “

Parker also described an unrealized music video for the song.

“I had the idea that someone was going to try to live their lives, and kids, almost like the Greml, were just popping around the corners trying to do something cool,” he laughed.

“Because I saw it – the inner glimlin.”

He also spoke more broadly about his recording process.

“I like the sound of the drums sounding bad because the bad sound of the drum is the least inspiring thing. Like, I can’t work on a song. “said Parker.

Accordingly, Parker said that the final drums of “It Might Be Time” were his first demo and the first he recorded for the track.

This weekend, Parker will join a group of Australian and New Zealand entertainers in a live concert honoring ANZAC Day and workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.