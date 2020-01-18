Bad Luck Chuck takes no chances for the Chiefs’ upcoming AFC championship game

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (WDAF) – What a difference a week makes.

Chiefs fan Charles Penn left Arrowhead last Sunday because he feared he might be unlucky. After he left, the Chiefs came from behind to win their second consecutive trip to the AFC championship game.

And now Penn, better known as “Bad Luck Chuck”, is a social media star.

This Sunday, Arrowhead will be filled with fans as the chiefs compete against the titans in the AFC championship. But Penn will see the game somewhere else. Instead of cheering on his team and risking the game, “Bad Luck Chuck” said that he will be at a local Jack Stack watch party.

“This was too good a chance for the Chiefs not to make the Super Bowl this year,” said Penn.

He is ready to do anything to make sure the chiefs go all the way.

“I want the Super Bowl chiefs. It’s been too long,” said Penn.

He said he never believed in superstitions until Sunday’s game.

Perhaps you’ve seen the viral video Penn posted on Twitter – he recorded it when he left the stadium when the chiefs were 21-0 behind the Texans.

Penn said he couldn’t take any chances.

“I just thought, ‘Maybe it’s not the chiefs. Maybe it’s me. So I have to go,'” he told the WDAF.

And some may wonder if he was right. After he left, he finally watched the Chiefs make a historic comeback and win from home. Penn said he didn’t mind taking one for the team this year.

“I went to the Steelers playoff game. They lost. The Titans wild card game, they lost. Last year I missed the Colts game, they won. But I’m going back to the Patriots game , and they lost. So I’m 0-3 in the playoffs, “said Penn.

Penn now knows the Chiefs fan base as “Bad Luck Chuck”. He has become so popular that he even sells t-shirts. The graphic teas cost $ 20.

“Chiefs Kingdom has been largely positive. There is a small bunch of haters, but that comes with the territory,” said Penn.

When the chiefs go to the Super Bowl, Penn says he will definitely go to Miami, but he will watch the game from a sports bar rather than at the Hard Rock Stadium.