“Bad recession,” JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, predicts that the U.S. will soon be in a “ recession, ” and could face the same financial stress that banks experienced in 2008 during the global financial crisis Is high.

According to Dimon, his bank, the country’s largest, is preparing for a rapid economic growth of 35% in the coming weeks and months. The country’s unemployment rate can reach 14%, which is the highest rate since the Great Depression and may not peak until the end of this year.

Dimon made miserable predictions as part of a letter to its annual shareholders. At this point, he said, “what will be the speed or delay of recovery” or how banks will respond to the crisis is not yet clear. Dimon said that while JPMorgan is participating in the government’s small business rescue program and will continue to finance millions of consumers and business customers, these efforts could cause banks to incur significant financial losses Pointed out.

“Recognizing the extraordinary expansion of the aforementioned new credits and recognizing that there is a major recession, billions of dollars have been needed to support both consumer and business customers during these difficult times. That means you’re exposed to additional credit losses, “wrote Dimon. .

Dimon said the economic damage from efforts to slow the new coronovirus could last longer than previously thought. Many on Wall Street predict a rapid rebound after the outbreak has been contained, but Dimon is more pessimistic.

“We’re always serious about stress testing and running a huge number of tests a week, so we can prepare for most crises,” writes Dimon. “But, as is often the case, this” actual new crisis “shares attributes with what is being stress-tested, but it is very different than expected. “

Bankers heading a company that employs about 250,000 people, overseeing about $ 2.6 trillion in assets, may be equipped with U.S. health systems to deal with coronavirus patients and crashes in U.S. disease centers Until it becomes clear, people have said they should not return to work controls consider it safe.

With enough access to virus testing, Dimon said the timetable for getting Americans back to work “may be accelerated.” Others on Wall Street, and even President Donald Trump, have been criticized for a faster economic recovery.

“In that way, a disciplined transition will maximize American health and minimize the time, range, and suffering caused by the recession,” writes Dimon.

