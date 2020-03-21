“Bad Spots on New Zealand Cricket” – Brendon McCullum Opens Fall With Ross Taylor – Cricket

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum opened on the bench with teammate Ross Taylor on Friday. Speaking in an interview with the Sky Sports Podcast, Kolkata Knight Riders coach recalled that New Zealand cricket’s decision to conduct a public procedure to select New Zealand’s captain after Daniel Vettori decided to step down from the role Taylor had tapped him to get a job, was created are the tensions between the two crickets.

“That’s right, it was shocking. And it put some pressure on my friendship and relationship with Ross. I have a lot of development and underage cricket with Ross. I was captain of the U19 team and Taylor was my deputy captain. We are always doing very well. “said the former bat-leader.

“We had to go to the job for an interview. It was about presenting a map of future cricket to the New Zealand tribune. I really don’t know what we were doing. and we’ll see what happens, “he added.” It’s a bad stain for New Zealand cricket and put pressure on Ross and me. Then that led me to eventually take over from Captain Ross. “

Taylor was appointed captain in 2011 but did not get along well with then-coach Mike Hesson. After the Sri Lanka Test Series, which ended in a draw 1-1, Taylor was sacked as New Zealand captain and McCullum got the job. The former Kiwi star said he asked Taylor if he would prefer the option to split the captain with McCullum, but he declined.

“They asked me if I wanted to take on the role of New Zealand captain in all three formats. So at first I told them I would be back. It took me a long and hard time to think. I knew it would be a big controversial decision. I knew it could have great consequences on NZ Cricket, but also on my time as a player. I sat down with my wife and said, “You’re best equipped for this, if it doesn’t work out, it doesn’t work, but you’re best equipped for it.” said I would do it, “McCullum said.

“Ross declined the role of Test captain. I don’t know what happened at the time. There was a lot of controversy. New Zealand cricket has since progressed,” he said.

Speaking about his relationship with Taylor, McCullum added: “We are not best friends. I have tremendous respect for him. He has a beautiful family, he has had a great career. He is calm and content in his personal life. He did really really well. “

Asked about the Sri Lankan tour that led to a change of guard, McCullum said: “We played different games. It was also noticeable that there was a split between how Ross would want to play the game and how Mike Hesson would want to be a coach. . They didn’t get along well. I had a pretty average bat tour. I was trying to support the lead role. “

McCullum was well known for his good relations with Coach Hesson and there were many media reports that emerged at a time when a kiwi guard was trying to stay near Hesson to try and lobby for a captain position. Concerning the same, McCullum said, “If you follow the reports, I reported that I was lobbying Mike for Ross’s position. I was very aware that there was a process to go through. But I also knew that if this relationship fell apart, Mike might want me . “

