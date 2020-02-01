Bad weather forced Harry Styles concert in Miami to be vacated | Harry Styles

Harry Styles send a sweet message to his fans after his concert had to be evacuated to Miami tonight (January 31).

The 25-year-old singer went on Twitter to explain why his performance had been canceled for the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LIV Party and it all had to do with the coming storm.

“For those of you here in Miami, I was told there was a severe storm on the way,” Harry wrote after. “The firefighters never let us do the show. Please stay safe. “

He added, “I’m so disappointed and I’m sorry. I love you all. H. “

The weather called for heavy rains for up to two hours in the area.

