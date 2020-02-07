Bad weather moves north, while southern storms leave four dead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Nearly 150,000 homes and businesses in the southeastern U.S. were off power early Friday after a violent winter storm hit the region and killed at least four people and injured several others in the region.

According to poweroutages.us, Florida had to bear the brunt of the blackouts with almost 75,000. The U.S. states of Carolina, Georgia and Virginia also reported outages and tornado clocks and warnings were in effect Thursday night from North Florida to North Carolina.

The National Weather Service announced early Friday that a storm system in the region around the mid-Atlantic should be strengthened that would bring snow, ice, and rain north.

Thursday’s storm destroyed RVs in Mississippi and Alabama, caused mudslides in Tennessee and Kentucky, and flooded communities that ran waterways in the Appalachian region. It was raining again and again on a path of shattered trees and sagging power lines that stretched from Louisiana to Virginia. School districts canceled classes from state to state when bad weather hit.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam declared the emergency on Thursday evening due to heavy rainfall and extreme flooding. More than 500 people in southwest Virginia were displaced by floods and had to be rescued from their homes, he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Tennessee Valley Authority warned that people who live near rivers and lakes should prepare for rapidly changing water levels. The TVA manages the water level behind 49 dams to avert major floods. However, with more rain expected next week, the agency may need to release water downstream, said James Everett, senior manager of the TVA River Forecast Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Authorities in Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee confirmed four storm-related deaths.

One person was killed and another injured when high winds destroyed two mobile homes near Demopolis, Alabama, the Storm Prediction Center reported. The victim, Anita Rembert, was in one of the houses with her husband, child, and two grandchildren, said Kevin McKinney, emergency director for Marengo County. A man was injured, but the children were not injured, he said.

Our storm survey team confirmed an EF1 tornado south of Demopolis last night. Path length: 1.29 miles. Path width: 400 meters wide. Max winds: 105 to 110 miles per hour. Deaths: 1. Injuries: 1. This is in addition to the already confirmed tornado in Helena. #alwx

– NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham), February 7, 2020

Strong winds left roadside littered with plywood, insulation, broken trees and twisted metal. The national weather service checked the location for signs of a tornado.

At least three people died in weather-related accidents, and numerous authorities urged drivers to avoid driving where they could not see the sidewalk.

A driver died in South Carolina when a tree fell on an SUV near Fort Mill. The driver’s name was not published immediately.

In Gaston County, North Carolina, Terry Roger Fisher was killed after his pick-up was raided over water in heavy rain, plunged into an 8-meter bank, and overturned in a stream, news agencies said.

An unidentified man died and two others were injured Thursday when a car in Knoxville, Tennessee was subjected to a seaplane inspection and crashed into a truck, the police said in a press release.

Other deaths were investigated late Thursday and have yet to be explicitly linked to the storms.

In Tennessee, 36-year-old teacher Brooke Sampson was killed and four people injured when a rain-soaked tree fell on a van with Sevierville city employees. According to preliminary information, the crash, although still under investigation, appeared to be weather related, said Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesman Lt. Bill Miller.

The tsunami forced rescuers to stop searching for a missing vehicle with someone inside Buck’s Pocket State Park in northern Alabama. The vehicle quickly disappeared into waters on Wednesday that were too dangerous for divers.

“When the car faltered because of the water, we noticed that it was an outstretched arm,” Kirkland Follis, who called 911, told WHNT-TV.

