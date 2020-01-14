Bad Wolves tackles alcohol addiction in video for new song Sober

Bad Wolves have released a video for their new single Sober.

It is the latest material from the second studio album N.A.T.I.O.N. from the band, which was launched in October last year via Eleven Seven.

The song and video deal with the issue of alcohol addiction, with front man Tommy Vext saying: “This song was a unique opportunity to talk about addiction, not only from the perspective of the addict, but also from the perspective of their loved ones.

“The message is very different from traditional songs that always perpetuate a mentality of self-victimization, which is precisely the kind of misleading thinking that perpetuates the mental obsessive side of alcoholism and addiction.

“Ultimately, the moral of the story is about sticking to not giving up on ourselves or the people who try – who really, really try to make and improve themselves.”

Bad Wolves is going on tour through Europe next week with Five Finger Death Punch and Megadeth. Their first show takes place at the Hartwall Arena in Helsinki on January 20. Find a complete list of dates below.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mkdF3z57lQI [/ embed]

Bad Wolves: N.A.T.I.O.N.

Tommy Vext and Bad Wolves are back with N.A.T.I.O.N., the sequel to their album Disobey 2018. The record contains the lead tracks I’ll Be There, Killing Me Slowly and Sober. View Deal

Bad Wolves 2020 tour with Five Finger Death Punch and Megadeth

January 20: Helsinki Hartwell Arena, Finland

January 22: Stockholm Hovet, Sweden

January 23: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

January 24: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

January 26: Amsterdam AFAS Live, the Netherlands

January 28: Paris Zenith, France

January 30: Cardiff Arena, United Kingdom

January 31: London Wembley Arena, United Kingdom

February 3: Berlin Max-Schmeling Halle, Germany

February 4: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

February 6: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

February 8: Oberhausen Koenig-Pilsener Arena, Germany

February 9: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

February 10: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

February 12: Warsaw Torwar, Poland

February 14: Prague Tipsport Arena, Czech Republic

February 16: Milan Alcatrazz, Italy

February 17: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

February 19: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

February 20: Budapest Sportarena, Hungary