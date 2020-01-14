Bad Wolves tackles alcohol addiction in video for new song Sober

Bad Wolves have released a video for their new single Sober.
It is the latest material from the second studio album N.A.T.I.O.N. from the band, which was launched in October last year via Eleven Seven.
The song and video deal with the issue of alcohol addiction, with front man Tommy Vext saying: “This song was a unique opportunity to talk about addiction, not only from the perspective of the addict, but also from the perspective of their loved ones.
“The message is very different from traditional songs that always perpetuate a mentality of self-victimization, which is precisely the kind of misleading thinking that perpetuates the mental obsessive side of alcoholism and addiction.
“Ultimately, the moral of the story is about sticking to not giving up on ourselves or the people who try – who really, really try to make and improve themselves.”
Bad Wolves is going on tour through Europe next week with Five Finger Death Punch and Megadeth. Their first show takes place at the Hartwall Arena in Helsinki on January 20. Find a complete list of dates below.
Bad Wolves: N.A.T.I.O.N.
Bad Wolves 2020 tour with Five Finger Death Punch and Megadeth
January 20: Helsinki Hartwell Arena, Finland
January 22: Stockholm Hovet, Sweden
January 23: Oslo Spektrum, Norway
January 24: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
January 26: Amsterdam AFAS Live, the Netherlands
January 28: Paris Zenith, France
January 30: Cardiff Arena, United Kingdom
January 31: London Wembley Arena, United Kingdom
February 3: Berlin Max-Schmeling Halle, Germany
February 4: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
February 6: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany
February 8: Oberhausen Koenig-Pilsener Arena, Germany
February 9: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany
February 10: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany
February 12: Warsaw Torwar, Poland
February 14: Prague Tipsport Arena, Czech Republic
February 16: Milan Alcatrazz, Italy
February 17: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland
February 19: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria
February 20: Budapest Sportarena, Hungary